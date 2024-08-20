Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: FedEx Cares Event Supports and Connects Female Athletes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

On May 2, over 30 FedEx Cares volunteers partnered with University of Memphis student athletes to deliver 350 sports bras to the Lady Warriors at Booker T. Washington (BTW) Jr/Sr High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

The delivery was made possible through the FLY:FWD program, which aims to inspire girls, boost self-esteem, and empower success on and off the field. Studies show that girls who participate in athletics are more likely to make good grades and graduate from high school.

Volunteers and students engaged in a series of teambuilding exercises while being joined by two University of Memphis Lady Tigers - Camber Hayes (Soccer) and Mi'Asia Bergmann (Track & Field). The college athletes, part of the new NIL relationship, encouraged the young women to chase their dreams, be present, and stay active.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
