FedEx Corporation: FedEx Empowers Economic Opportunity: Advancing Equity and Mobility for Underrepresented Communities

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report

Celebrating and connecting women professionals

Rebecca Yeung, FedEx Corporate VP of Operations Science and Advanced Technology, embodies resilience and breaking barriers. Raised in China with limited resources, Rebecca never let obstacles stand in the way of setting ambitious goals. In 2023, Rebecca was recognized by Dress for Success' Your Hour, Her Power campaign for her vision for success and expert balancing of professional and personal goals while still giving back to her community. FedEx is the exclusive founding partner of the Dress for Success online community which provides economic opportunity to women through easily accessible mentorship, leadership development, and entrepreneurial education.

Learn more about Rebecca and what this recognition from Dress for Success means to her

As a woman and a mother, I believe the FUN part of life is to break down barriers and to make the impossible possible. I'm honored to receive this recognition from Dress for Success and can pay it forward by serving goodness every day and helping others around me break down barriers too. Rebecca Yeung FedEx Corporate VP of Operations Science and Advanced Technology

Helping returning service members build meaningful careers

Our nation's veterans, service members, and military spouses often face complex barriers to civilian employment. FedEx works with Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) to provide transitioning service members and their spouses with professional training, hands-on work experience, networking, and direct connections to employers through HOH Career Summits and the HOH Corporate Fellowship Program. These programs help veterans smoothly transition into the next phase of their career and have the added benefit of helping employers access top talent and better understand the veteran workforce.

Helping women drive social change

Vital Voices invests in women who are leading efforts to advance economic opportunity and social change around the world. Since 2016, FedEx has supported the annual GROW Fellowship, a global business accelerator and leadership development program for women leading for-profit, purpose-driven businesses. The 2023 Vital Voices GROW Fellowship included more than 90 women entrepreneurs from 40 countries and provides women access to training, networks, financing, and markets that will help them grow their business and expand their social impact.

Read more

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com