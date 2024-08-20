Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA) has appointed Dr. Monica Sher as one of the Directors of its Medical Division, where she will be instrumental in helping to establish the policies and procedures for the company's Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) program for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients.





Following a comprehensive search and selection process, Dr. Sher was chosen for her extensive experience and expertise in the field of medicine. With a background in Internal Medicine and a passion for health and wellness, she is well-suited to assist in leading ADIA Nutrition's efforts in advancing aHSCT therapies for MS.

Dr. Sher expressed her excitement about joining ADIA Nutrition Inc., stating, "I am honored to become one of the directors of ADIA's Medical Division. This opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for improving the lives of patients through stem cell therapy and cutting-edge medical interventions like aHSCT. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at ADIA Nutrition to drive innovation and deliver exceptional care to our patients."

Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition Inc., welcomed Dr. Sher to the team, saying, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Sher join us. Her knowledge and expertise in internal medicine and commitment to advancing Stem Cell treatment for MS through aHSCT will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our medical division. We are confident that Dr. Sher will be a great asset to our company and will aid ADIA in providing the highest level of care to our patients."

In a unique arrangement, Dr. Sher has agreed to receive equity in the company in exchange for her directorial role, opting not to receive a salary. Instead, she will be compensated per each procedure, highlighting her dedication to the company's success and the advancement of medical treatment for MS.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

