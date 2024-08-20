

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), Tuesday announced that the company has entered into a contract amendment with President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Zubretsky, ensuring his tenure through at least the end of 2027.



Additionally, the executive received a special one-time stock grant that will vest at the end of 2027 contingent upon the achievement of certain financial targets.



Currently, Molina's stock is trading at $349.12, up 0.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



