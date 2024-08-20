COSTA COFFEE, THE UK'S FAVORITE COFFEE SHOP SUCCESSFULLY GOES LIVE ON GEP's AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE TO AUTOMATE AND TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT

CLARK, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software, services and strategy to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that Costa Coffee, the UK's favorite coffee shop1, as successfully gone live on GEP SOFTWARE, the industry's premier procurement platform.

Costa Coffee is present in 50 countries with 2,700-plus coffee shops in the U.K, and Ireland, along with 1,300-plus globally. As part of its digital transformation, Costa Coffee selected GEP SOFTWARE in 2023 to transform and automate its procurement process for all its direct and indirect spend globally.

"Going live on GEP's procurement software is a key step in our strategic digital transformation to deliver greater efficiency, value and growth to our shareholders and customers," said Xavier Martinez, chief supply chain officer at Costa Coffee.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users with fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

GEP

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

1Source: Named Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for 14 consecutive years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/costa-coffee-the-uks-favorite-coffee-shop-successfully-goes-live-on-geps-ai-driven-software-to-automate-and-transform-procurement-302226533.html