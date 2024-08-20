Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Takes Strategic Steps to Enhance Shareholder Value by Reducing Convertible Debt

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is pleased to announce significant progress in its ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position. The company is actively paying down convertible notes and is currently in negotiations to remove additional convertible notes from its balance sheet.

These strategic actions underscore Green Leaf Innovations' commitment to improving its financial health and delivering enhanced value to its shareholders. By reducing its convertible debt, the company aims to clean up its balance sheet, thereby positioning itself for sustainable growth and improved market performance.

Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., stated, "Our ongoing initiatives to reduce convertible debt reflect our dedication to building a stronger financial foundation. These efforts will not only improve our balance sheet but also align with our long-term goal of maximizing shareholder value."

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. strategically imports and distributes handmade premium cigars manufactured in Nicaragua, as well as packaged whole leaf tobacco, to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores, and vape shops across the United States and international markets. As the company continues to prioritize financial stability, it is focused on creating a robust platform for future opportunities, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

