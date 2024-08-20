VXI Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional & Compelling CX Journeys & Customer Value with Its GenAI Digital Technologies

VXI's next-generation technologies augment contact center employee/agent capabilities, enabling them to assist customers effortlessly while ensuring increased productivity and performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the customer experience (CX) management services industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes VXI Global Solutions with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a technology-driven business process outsourcing (BPO) and CX management services provider. Its vision centers on seamlessly combining human expertise with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to design and deliver personalized experiences. VXI competitively differentiates itself through its emphasis on helping contact centers manage their agent performance across the entire life cycle, including hiring, performance management, recognitions, and promotions. The company delivers:

End-to-end AI and data-powered omnichannel contact centers

CX transformation

Customer retention

Social media engagement

Account management

Technical and sales support

Advisory and consulting

VXI's solutions help organizations consolidate their tools, integrate their systems, and enable the latest features and value-added capabilities within their chosen digital channel engagement platform to mitigate risks and enhance experiences. Its generative AI (GenAI) solutions combine third-party technologies to streamline every process in the customer journey. VXI seamlessly integrated Open AI's technology (a partner) with its proprietary solutions to substantially enhance contact center agent productivity and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores for all clients. Key solutions include:

Smart Recruit , which helps hire the right candidate by automating the hiring process for speed and efficiency

, which helps hire the right candidate by automating the hiring process for speed and efficiency Training Simulator , which expedites training time and improves training graduation rates using AI

, which expedites training time and improves training graduation rates using AI Intelligent Quality Assurance Automation , which automates the review of every contact center call and chat and, in turn, improves the quality assurance process

, which automates the review of every contact center call and chat and, in turn, improves the quality assurance process Performance Pro 360, which monitors the performance of support agents, programs, customers, business lines, and channels

Sherrel Sonia Roche, ICT research industry principal for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Keeping abreast of the latest industry trends, VXI connects its deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced technologies to help clients provide differentiated customer service, improve operational efficiency, and increase cost-effectiveness. The company continues developing its proprietary tools and solutions embedded with intelligent analytics, automation, ML, and GenAI to reinvent customer and contact center agent experiences."

The VXI AI Copilot helps contact center agents retrieve customer information faster and enables AI to handle intricate tasks. This has improved productivity, reduced average handling time (AHT), and enhanced CSAT. The positive impact extends to agent satisfaction ratings as they can efficiently address customer inquiries with timely and accurate information. The numerous solutions deliver better outcomes swiftly and empower clients to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. With its cutting-edge and innovative CX solutions, investment in its employees, large client base, and accelerated growth trajectory, VXI leads in the Asia-Pacific space.

"VXI is a leading technology-driven BPO that has invested significantly in the past 25 years to create end-to-end AI and data-powered contact center solutions, enabling clients to achieve their desired business outcomes. The company's understanding and execution of evolving technologies in the CX space, including AI, sets VXI apart in the industry. Its customer-first approach offers clients immense value and solidifies its market position," added Sherrel. With its strong overall performance, VXI Global Solutions earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award in the CX management services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

