Tidal Wave Auto Spa Becomes Official Car Wash of Atlanta Motor Speedway

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa and Atlanta Motor Speedway are teaming up in a new partnership to keep the speedway's fleet of vehicles looking sharp and ready to welcome fans to the track.









As the Official Car Wash Partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway, Tidal Wave Auto Spa will ensure the Speedway's fleet of Chevrolet vehicles get the ultimate clean year-round with industry-leading car wash technology and exceptional customer service.

"We're thrilled to be the car wash partner of the Atlanta Motor Speedway," said Tidal Wave's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Lucas Mininger. "It's no secret that the Speedway has an immense reach to car enthusiasts and race fans everywhere, and it's an incredible opportunity to introduce this audience to Tidal Wave. We are committed to providing an exceptionally clean car, and we're looking forward to helping the Speedway's fleet make the best first impression."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa strives to provide every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service. The company was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, Ga., and has grown into a top four conveyor car wash company with over 275 locations across the Southern, Midwest and Northern United States. With its large network of locations and quality service, Tidal Wave is the top choice for customers looking to polish up the family car on their way to work, businesses with an armada of vehicles to keep looking their best, and everyone in between.

"We're known best for our major NASCAR events like the upcoming Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend Sept. 6-8, but our facility is hosting events all year long," said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. "We rely on our fleet of 25 Chevrolet vehicles to support these events, helping us to deliver top-notch experiences for our guests. We're thrilled to be partnered with Tidal Wave to keep our vehicles spotless and ready to impress all year long!"

In addition to its partnership with AMS, Tidal Wave is also proud to partner with Speedway Children's Charities Atlanta for the company's annual Charity Day event on Friday, September 20. Half of all wash proceeds made at the McDonough, Ga., location during the one-day philanthropy event will benefit SCC Atlanta, helping with their mission to advance children's causes in the Atlanta metro area and the State of Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve and has raised over $3 million for local organizations through their fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

To learn more about Tidal Wave, including fleet services and fundraising, visit tidalwaveautospa.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X for the latest news and information.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway's events by following on X, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 277 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

-AMS-

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

Dustin Bixby

pr@atlantamotorspeedway.com

7709463917

Tyler Head

7709467366

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.