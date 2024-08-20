KeyBank: Key4Women, Women's Council of Central Indiana Realtist Association, NAHREB Indianapolis to Host Workshop Tailored for Homeowners and Aspiring Homeowners

Event will provide advice and information on resources available for achieving homeownership

KeyBank's Key4Women program and the Women's Council of Central Indiana Realtist Association are hosting an empowering workshop tailored for homeowners and aspiring homeowners, sponsored by the Indianapolis chapter of The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREB). The workshop is designed to provide homeowners and aspiring homeowners with valuable insights, strategies, and expert advice to obtain and grow your home.

It will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Maven Space, located at 433 North Capitol Suite 100 in Indianapolis, IN.

The event will focus on:

Exploring practical steps and tips for achieving homeownership

Financial planning for homeowners: maximizing equity and minimizing debt

Legal and tax considerations for homeowners

Whether you are a seasoned homeowner or embarking on the journey of homeownership, this event will equip you with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions.

Registration is open until Wednesday, August 21. Click here to register.

Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. © 2024 KeyCorp® All Rights Reserved.

NOTICE: This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. Conditions and restrictions may apply. Information and offer are subject to change without notice. All loans are subject to credit and collateral approval. Not all loans or products are available in all states. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #399797

KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval. Terms, conditions, and availability are subject to change. KeyBank does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. The information provided during this event is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Participants are advised to consult with a tax, legal, or accounting professional.

