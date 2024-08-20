

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $101.1 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $97.8 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $559.912 million from $534.634 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



