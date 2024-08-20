

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $223 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alcon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $367 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $2.482 billion from $2.402 billion last year.



Alcon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.00 to $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $9.9 to $10.1 Bln



