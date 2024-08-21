

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly an 8-month low of 1.1133 against the euro, from a recent high of 1.1116.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback fell to 2-week lows of 144.94 and 0.8521 from yesterday's closing quotes of 145.25 and 0.8540, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3039 against the pound, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3029.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to more than a 1-month low of 0.6753 and a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6164 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6741 and 0.6152, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3613 against the Canadian dollar, from a recent high of 1.3625.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the euro, 141.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 0.68 against the aussie, a0.63 gainst the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.



