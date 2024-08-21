KBC Groep: Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA

Regulated information - 21 August 2024, 8u00 CEST
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 1H2024 financial report of KBC IFIMA (https://www.kbc.com/en/no-menu/kbc-ifima-sa.html)
