DON'T NOD unveils highly anticipated Gameplay Trailer and release dates for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage at gamescom's Opening Night Live

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will launch in two parts on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on February 18 and March 18, 2025

Paris, August 21st, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, is proud to reveal the first gameplay trailer and the official release dates of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. DON'T NOD Montréal's eagerly awaited upcoming narrative adventure game will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on February 18th for Tape 1 and March 18th, 2025, for Tape 2.

Watch the First Look Gameplay trailer here: https://youtu.be/BKWX3WvOAf0

The First Look Gameplay trailer offers a look into the gameplay of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, including the navigation between the dual timelines of 1995 and 2022, using Swann's camcorder to film her summer, and of course making dialogue choices in the game. We see the dynamic dialogue system, which promises another level of immersion: it can change based on where you look and what you say, and players can choose to ignore and interrupt other characters, which makes conversations feel more real and choices more important than ever.

DON'T NOD at gamescom

As well as our participation in Opening Night Live, DON'T NOD is excited to have a space not only in the B2B area but also the B2C space, with a themed photo installation booth in Hall 5.1's Cosplay Village. Fans anticipating the game, or who just want to take cool pictures in a 90s garage, can come along and take home a memorable keepsake from the universe of Lost Records. Several activities will be ongoing throughout gamescom, such as a meet and greet with the development team and special giveaways.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is scheduled for release on February 18th and March 18th, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. DON'T NOD is also pleased to announce a partnership with Maximum Entertainment to bring Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to the physical market for PS5. The release date for the physical version of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage on PS5 will be announced in due course.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of Reverie TM, Jusant TM and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage TM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own. Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships. A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations.

Visit Maximum Entertainment at www.maximument.com

