Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
21.08.24
08:01 Uhr
1,872 Euro
-0,014
-0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8521,91009:54
Dow Jones News
21.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
154 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9000     GBP1.6180 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8780     GBP1.6040 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8899     GBP1.6095

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,746,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,885      1.9000        XDUB     08:39:51      00029153331TRDU1 
2,000      1.8980        XDUB     09:15:00      00029153387TRDU1 
657       1.8980        XDUB     09:15:00      00029153388TRDU1 
1,646      1.8980        XDUB     09:15:00      00029153389TRDU1 
379       1.8980        XDUB     09:15:00      00029153390TRDU1 
2,418      1.8960        XDUB     09:30:00      00029153414TRDU1 
68        1.8960        XDUB     09:30:00      00029153415TRDU1 
2,299      1.8880        XDUB     10:17:18      00029153582TRDU1 
2,000      1.8980        XDUB     10:48:47      00029153685TRDU1 
458       1.8980        XDUB     10:48:47      00029153686TRDU1 
2,484      1.8960        XDUB     10:54:59      00029153715TRDU1 
1,920      1.8960        XDUB     10:54:59      00029153716TRDU1 
480       1.8960        XDUB     10:54:59      00029153717TRDU1 
2,567      1.8940        XDUB     11:34:30      00029153935TRDU1 
2,499      1.8920        XDUB     11:34:30      00029153936TRDU1 
2,373      1.8880        XDUB     12:09:38      00029154041TRDU1 
1,900      1.8880        XDUB     13:03:17      00029154172TRDU1 
748       1.8880        XDUB     13:03:17      00029154173TRDU1 
2,772      1.8840        XDUB     13:12:32      00029154192TRDU1 
471       1.8840        XDUB     13:12:32      00029154193TRDU1 
1,360      1.8840        XDUB     13:12:32      00029154194TRDU1 
1,221      1.8880        XDUB     13:26:11      00029154217TRDU1 
1,319      1.8880        XDUB     13:26:11      00029154218TRDU1 
2,490      1.8880        XDUB     13:44:07      00029154249TRDU1 
2,281      1.8920        XDUB     13:58:02      00029154312TRDU1 
1,435      1.8880        XDUB     14:34:25      00029154691TRDU1 
1,965      1.8880        XDUB     14:34:25      00029154692TRDU1 
1,250      1.8880        XDUB     14:34:25      00029154693TRDU1 
238       1.8880        XDUB     14:34:25      00029154694TRDU1 
2,239      1.8900        XDUB     14:45:14      00029154797TRDU1 
1,770      1.8920        XDUB     15:01:23      00029154850TRDU1 
725       1.8920        XDUB     15:01:23      00029154851TRDU1 
370       1.8920        XDUB     15:19:45      00029154934TRDU1 
1,359      1.8920        XDUB     15:19:45      00029154935TRDU1 
2,010      1.8920        XDUB     15:19:45      00029154936TRDU1 
1,011      1.8920        XDUB     15:19:45      00029154937TRDU1 
2,310      1.8900        XDUB     15:19:45      00029154938TRDU1 
2,403      1.8900        XDUB     15:19:45      00029154939TRDU1 
1,184      1.8800        XDUB     15:43:33      00029155192TRDU1 
1,185      1.8820        XDUB     15:50:44      00029155210TRDU1 
1,456      1.8820        XDUB     15:50:45      00029155211TRDU1 
2,651      1.8800        XDUB     16:08:25      00029155347TRDU1 
2,548      1.8780        XDUB     16:08:46      00029155348TRDU1 
3,196      1.8780        XDUB     16:24:21      00029155434TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
290       1.6180        XLON     09:25:33      00029153401TRDU1 
98        1.6180        XLON     09:25:33      00029153400TRDU1 
2,412      1.6160        XLON     09:28:23      00029153412TRDU1 
2,541      1.6120        XLON     10:39:00      00029153642TRDU1 
1,457      1.6100        XLON     10:54:59      00029153719TRDU1 
745       1.6100        XLON     10:54:59      00029153718TRDU1 
2,129      1.6080        XLON     13:01:47      00029154168TRDU1 
2,284      1.6120        XLON     13:54:22      00029154278TRDU1 
2,269      1.6100        XLON     14:35:20      00029154698TRDU1 
2,532      1.6120        XLON     14:58:52      00029154828TRDU1 
2,382      1.6080        XLON     15:39:33      00029155162TRDU1 
2,392      1.6040        XLON     16:08:25      00029155346TRDU1 
3,469      1.6040        XLON     16:24:06      00029155432TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  341770 
EQS News ID:  1971813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1971813&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
