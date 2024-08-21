DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9000 GBP1.6180 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8780 GBP1.6040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8899 GBP1.6095

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,746,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,885 1.9000 XDUB 08:39:51 00029153331TRDU1 2,000 1.8980 XDUB 09:15:00 00029153387TRDU1 657 1.8980 XDUB 09:15:00 00029153388TRDU1 1,646 1.8980 XDUB 09:15:00 00029153389TRDU1 379 1.8980 XDUB 09:15:00 00029153390TRDU1 2,418 1.8960 XDUB 09:30:00 00029153414TRDU1 68 1.8960 XDUB 09:30:00 00029153415TRDU1 2,299 1.8880 XDUB 10:17:18 00029153582TRDU1 2,000 1.8980 XDUB 10:48:47 00029153685TRDU1 458 1.8980 XDUB 10:48:47 00029153686TRDU1 2,484 1.8960 XDUB 10:54:59 00029153715TRDU1 1,920 1.8960 XDUB 10:54:59 00029153716TRDU1 480 1.8960 XDUB 10:54:59 00029153717TRDU1 2,567 1.8940 XDUB 11:34:30 00029153935TRDU1 2,499 1.8920 XDUB 11:34:30 00029153936TRDU1 2,373 1.8880 XDUB 12:09:38 00029154041TRDU1 1,900 1.8880 XDUB 13:03:17 00029154172TRDU1 748 1.8880 XDUB 13:03:17 00029154173TRDU1 2,772 1.8840 XDUB 13:12:32 00029154192TRDU1 471 1.8840 XDUB 13:12:32 00029154193TRDU1 1,360 1.8840 XDUB 13:12:32 00029154194TRDU1 1,221 1.8880 XDUB 13:26:11 00029154217TRDU1 1,319 1.8880 XDUB 13:26:11 00029154218TRDU1 2,490 1.8880 XDUB 13:44:07 00029154249TRDU1 2,281 1.8920 XDUB 13:58:02 00029154312TRDU1 1,435 1.8880 XDUB 14:34:25 00029154691TRDU1 1,965 1.8880 XDUB 14:34:25 00029154692TRDU1 1,250 1.8880 XDUB 14:34:25 00029154693TRDU1 238 1.8880 XDUB 14:34:25 00029154694TRDU1 2,239 1.8900 XDUB 14:45:14 00029154797TRDU1 1,770 1.8920 XDUB 15:01:23 00029154850TRDU1 725 1.8920 XDUB 15:01:23 00029154851TRDU1 370 1.8920 XDUB 15:19:45 00029154934TRDU1 1,359 1.8920 XDUB 15:19:45 00029154935TRDU1 2,010 1.8920 XDUB 15:19:45 00029154936TRDU1 1,011 1.8920 XDUB 15:19:45 00029154937TRDU1 2,310 1.8900 XDUB 15:19:45 00029154938TRDU1 2,403 1.8900 XDUB 15:19:45 00029154939TRDU1 1,184 1.8800 XDUB 15:43:33 00029155192TRDU1 1,185 1.8820 XDUB 15:50:44 00029155210TRDU1 1,456 1.8820 XDUB 15:50:45 00029155211TRDU1 2,651 1.8800 XDUB 16:08:25 00029155347TRDU1 2,548 1.8780 XDUB 16:08:46 00029155348TRDU1 3,196 1.8780 XDUB 16:24:21 00029155434TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 290 1.6180 XLON 09:25:33 00029153401TRDU1 98 1.6180 XLON 09:25:33 00029153400TRDU1 2,412 1.6160 XLON 09:28:23 00029153412TRDU1 2,541 1.6120 XLON 10:39:00 00029153642TRDU1 1,457 1.6100 XLON 10:54:59 00029153719TRDU1 745 1.6100 XLON 10:54:59 00029153718TRDU1 2,129 1.6080 XLON 13:01:47 00029154168TRDU1 2,284 1.6120 XLON 13:54:22 00029154278TRDU1 2,269 1.6100 XLON 14:35:20 00029154698TRDU1 2,532 1.6120 XLON 14:58:52 00029154828TRDU1 2,382 1.6080 XLON 15:39:33 00029155162TRDU1 2,392 1.6040 XLON 16:08:25 00029155346TRDU1 3,469 1.6040 XLON 16:24:06 00029155432TRDU1

