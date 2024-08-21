DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 293.1363 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4385158 CODE: CMU LN ISIN: LU1602144575 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN Sequence No.: 341868 EQS News ID: 1972077 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1972077&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)