Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Dow Jones News
21.08.2024 09:49 Uhr
Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST LN) 
Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
21-Aug-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1544 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2119399 
CODE: GIST LN 
ISIN: LU1910939849 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1910939849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GIST LN 
Sequence No.:  341960 
EQS News ID:  1972267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1972267&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
