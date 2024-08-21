DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 51.478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14064 CODE: JARG LN ISIN: LU2469335025

August 21, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)