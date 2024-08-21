Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 10:06 Uhr
Kangsters: Wheely-X to Make Global Debut at Paris 2024 Paralympics

PARIS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangsters, the trailblazing South Korean adaptive tech startup, proudly announces that its innovative wheelchair fitness solution, Wheely-X, will make its international debut during the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The showcase will be held at the 'Para Team Korea House' on Rue Reaumur from August 28 to September 6, 2024.

Wheely-X is a cutting-edge fitness solution that allows users race and play games using a wheelchair on a treadmill. It first garnered recognition last year when one of its racing games was featured in South Korea's inaugural para esports games. Now, Wheely-X is ready to make its global impact at the Paralympics.

Wheelchair racing final at the 2023 Korea' 1st Para esports games

Developed in partnership with Airpass, a leading XR-sport tech company in South Korea, Wheely-X offers an inclusive experience by simulating real-world wheelchair movements in a virtual reality environment. Advanced sensors align the user's movements with the gameplay, creating an enganging and immersive experience.

On August 31, the first-ever para esports games outside of South Korea will be held in Paris. This event at 'Para Team Korea House' will highlight the inclusivity of esports, bringing together both disabled and able-bodied participants through Wheely-X. Competitors will tyake part in a thrilling virtual Road Bike race, navigating a 1000-meter course to achieve the fastest time.

Tyrion Kim, CEO and co-founder of Kangsters, said, "Wheely-X offers a unique and transformative experience that set it apart from traditional esports. This is a great opportunity to showcase our technological innovation on a global stage. We're excited for everyone to experience Wheely-X during the Paralympics."

For more information about Kangsters and its pioneering products, please visit www.wheely-x.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481834/Wheelchair_racing_final_at_the_2023_Korea__1st_Para_esports_games_20240807.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wheely-x-to-make-global-debut-at-paris-2024-paralympics-302222456.html

