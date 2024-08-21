MortgageBox.co.uk Launches: Revolutionising Mortgage Search with Multi-Adviser Matching and AI Assistance"

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MortgageBox.co.uk, a new fintech website, is set to transform the mortgage search process for over a million people seeking mortgages annually. This innovative website connects mortgage shoppers with up to five FCA-regulated mortgage advisers at no cost, significantly increasing their chances of securing the best rates.

As many homeowners transition from historically low rates and anticipate future decreases, MortgageBox provides critical support in navigating these uncertainties. The website connects mortgage shoppers with advisers who can provide valuable insights, offering multiple perspectives on the most suitable options, whether it be 2-year or 5-year deals, variable rates, trackers, repayment mortgages, interest-only plans, or other alternatives.

Co-founder James Taylor, whose family experienced the challenges of navigating the unpredictable mortgage environment during recent market upheavals, explains: "The mortgage process is one of the biggest financial decisions people make, yet most people only speak with one adviser. We created MortgageBox to offer mortgage shoppers access to multiple expert opinions, which opens up more options, better deals, and higher acceptance rates."

MortgageBox offers more choices than traditional platforms, which typically limit mortgage shoppers to a single adviser. This approach empowers consumers to make informed decisions tailored to their unique financial situations.

To further assist mortgage shoppers, MortgageBox introduces "Einstein," an AI-powered mortgage assistant available 24/7. Einstein addresses common questions, such as "What are the top 10 questions to ask an adviser?" ensuring that mortgage shoppers are well-prepared.

"We've streamlined the experience to make it as simple and effective as possible," adds Taylor. "Raising a mortgage need on MortgageBox takes less than a minute, and our service is entirely free with no hidden fees or obligations. Why settle for one adviser when you can have multiple experts competing to get you the best deal?"

To celebrate the launch, the first fifty homebuyers who find an adviser through MortgageBox and complete a mortgage with that adviser will receive a £20 Amazon voucher as a token of appreciation.

About MortgageBox.co.uk:

MortgageBox is dedicated to meeting the needs of mortgage shoppers during one of their largest financial commitments. By offering easy access to multiple FCA-regulated advisers, we provide more options, better deals, and higher approval chances.

www.mortgagebox.co.uk

