WKN: 888286 | ISIN: US4262811015 | Ticker-Symbol: JHY
Tradegate
19.08.24
15:57 Uhr
149,00 Euro
-0,05
-0,03 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,95148,2511:41
146,85148,1511:41
PR Newswire
20.08.2024 22:15 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Fourth quarter summary:

  • GAAP revenue increased 4.7% and GAAP operating income increased 1.2% for the fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 6.4% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 5.3% for the fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.1
  • GAAP EPS was $1.38 per diluted share for the fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.34 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year quarter.

Fiscal year summary:

  • GAAP revenue increased 6.6% and GAAP operating income increased 1.8% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared to the prior fiscal year.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.4% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 10.3% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared to the prior fiscal year.1
  • GAAP EPS was $5.23 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.02 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $38 million at June 30, 2024, and $12 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Debt outstanding related to credit facilities was $150 million at June 30, 2024, and $275 million at June 30, 2023.

Full year fiscal 2025 guidance:2


Current

GAAP

Low

High

Revenue

$2,369

$2,391

Operating margin

23.0 %

23.2 %

EPS

$5.78

$5.87




Non-GAAP 3



Adjusted revenue

$2,353

$2,375

Adjusted operating margin

22.7 %

22.8 %

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading financial technology provider, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Continue Reading

According to Greg Adelson, President and CEO, "We are very pleased to report overall strong financial performance results for the fourth quarter and full 2024 fiscal year. We produced record revenue and operating income in fiscal year 2024 along with our highest-ever sales bookings in both the fourth quarter and fiscal year. Technology spending remains robust with significant demand for our innovative solutions. Even with record sales bookings, we continued to replenish and keep our sales pipeline near its all-time high. We are well positioned for future growth as we continue to invest in innovation, execute on our strategy, and deliver for our clients and shareholders."

1 See tables below on page 4 reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
2 The full fiscal year guidance assumes no acquisitions or dispositions are made during fiscal year 2025.
3 See tables below on page 8 reconciling fiscal year 2024 GAAP to non-GAAP guidance.
4 See table below on page 14 reconciling net income to non-GAAP EBITDA.

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, were as follows:

Revenue












(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended

June 30,


%
Change


2024


2023




2024


2023



Revenue












Services and Support

$ 316,739


$ 311,931


1.5 %


$ 1,275,954


$ 1,214,701


5.0 %

Percentage of Total Revenue

56.6 %


58.3 %




57.6 %


58.5 %



Processing

243,173


222,703


9.2 %


939,589


863,001


8.9 %

Percentage of Total Revenue

43.4 %


41.7 %




42.4 %


41.5 %



REVENUE

$ 559,912


$ 534,634


4.7 %


$ 2,215,543


$ 2,077,702


6.6 %

  • Services and support revenue increased for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenue of 11.5%. The increase in services and support revenue was partially offset by the decrease in deconversion revenue quarter over quarter. Processing revenue increased for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in card revenue of 8.3% and transaction and digital revenue of 14.0%. Other drivers were increases in payment processing and remote capture and ACH revenues.
  • Services and support revenue increased for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenue of 10.9%. Other drivers were increases in software usage, consulting, and hardware revenues. The increase in services and support revenue was partially offset by the decrease in deconversion revenue fiscal year over fiscal year. Processing revenue increased for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in card revenue of 6.2% and transaction and digital revenue of 17.7%. Other drivers were increases in payment processing, remote capture and ACH, and other processing revenues.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2024, core segment revenue increased 3.0%, payments segment revenue increased 7.7%, complementary segment revenue increased 2.7%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 5.8%. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 4.4%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 8.4%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 6.0%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 6.3% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 5 and 6 below).
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, core segment revenue increased 6.4%, payments segment revenue increased 6.6%, complementary segment revenue increased 5.9%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 14.3%. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 7.1%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 6.7%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 7.7%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 14.4% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 6 and 7 below).

Operating Expenses and Operating Income










(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended

June 30,


%
Change



2024


2023




2024


2023




Cost of Revenue

$ 327,272


$ 308,868


6.0 %


$ 1,299,477


$ 1,219,062


6.6 %


Percentage of Total Revenue 5

58.5 %


57.8 %




58.7 %


58.7 %




Research and Development

39,892


38,498


3.6 %


148,256


142,678


3.9 %


Percentage of Total Revenue 5

7.1 %


7.2 %




6.7 %


6.9 %




Selling, General, and Administrative

67,122


63,069


6.4 %


278,419


235,274


18.3 %


Percentage of Total Revenue 5

12.0 %


11.8 %




12.6 %


11.3 %




OPERATING EXPENSES

434,286


410,435


5.8 %


1,726,152


1,597,014


8.1 %















OPERATING INCOME

$ 125,626


$ 124,199


1.2 %


$ 489,391


$ 480,688


1.8 %


Operating Margin 5

22.4 %


23.2 %




22.1 %


23.1 %




  • Cost of revenue increased for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher direct costs generally consistent with increases in the related revenue, higher personnel costs, and increased internal licenses and fees. Cost of revenue increased for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to increased personnel costs, higher direct costs generally consistent with increases in the related revenue, and increased internal licenses and fees.
  • Research and development expense increased for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher consulting and other professional services (net of capitalization) and increased cloud consumption costs (net of capitalization). Research and development expense increased for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher cloud consumption (net of capitalization) and increased personnel costs (net of capitalization) related to the Jack Henry Platform and Payrailz, LLC ("Payrailz").6
  • Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher personnel costs, including increased commissions, payroll taxes, and medical benefits expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher personnel costs, including the voluntary employee departure incentive payment (VEDIP) program7 and commissions expenses.

Net Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended

June 30,


%
Change


2024


2023




2024


2023



Income Before Income Taxes

$ 130,384


$ 123,950


5.2 %


$ 498,019


$ 474,574


4.9 %

Provision for Income Taxes

29,311


26,177


12.0 %


116,203


107,928


7.7 %

NET INCOME

$ 101,073


$ 97,773


3.4 %


$ 381,816


$ 366,646


4.1 %

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.38


$ 1.34


3.3 %


$ 5.23


$ 5.02


4.2 %

  • Effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, were 22.5% and 21.1%, respectively. Effective tax rates for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, were 23.3% and 22.7%, respectively.

According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, "For both the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, our private cloud and processing services continued to drive robust revenue growth. These key areas of revenue had strong, organic revenue growth of 9%, while overall revenue grew over 7% on a non-GAAP basis and non-GAAP operating income grew over 10%."

5 Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue. Operating margin plus operating expense components as a percentage of total revenue may not equal 100% due to rounding.
6 On August 31, 2022, the Company acquired all the equity interest in Payrailz.
7 The VEDIP program was a Company voluntary separation program offered to certain eligible employees beginning in July 2023.

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The tables below show our revenue, operating income, and net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, excluding the impacts of deconversions, the VEDIP program expense,* the (gain)/loss on sale of assets, net, and the acquisition.

On August 31, 2022, the Company acquired all the equity interest in Payrailz (the "acquisition"). Payrailz related revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income excluded in the tables below in the column for the year ended June 30, 2024, include Payrailz activity for the first two months of the fiscal year only.

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended June 30,


%
Change


2024


2023




2024


2023















GAAP Revenue**

$ 559,912


$ 534,634


4.7 %


$ 2,215,543


$ 2,077,702


6.6 %













Adjustments:












Deconversion revenue

(6,693)


(14,733)




(16,554)


(31,775)



Revenue from acquisition

-


-




(1,945)


-















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE**

$ 553,219


$ 519,901


6.4 %


$ 2,197,044


$ 2,045,927


7.4 %

























GAAP Operating Income

$ 125,626


$ 124,199


1.2 %


$ 489,391


$ 480,688


1.8 %













Adjustments:












Operating income from deconversions

(5,594)


(13,054)




(13,146)


(27,513)



VEDIP program expense*

-


-




16,443


-



Operating loss from acquisition

-


-




2,237


-



(Gain)/loss on sale of assets, net

-


2,816




-


(4,567)















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

$ 120,032


$ 113,961


5.3 %


$ 494,925


$ 448,608


10.3 %

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin***

21.7 %


21.9 %




22.5 %


21.9 %















GAAP Net Income

$ 101,073


$ 97,773


3.4 %


$ 381,816


$ 366,646


4.1 %














*The VEDIP program expense for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was related to a Company voluntary separation program offered to certain eligible employees beginning in July 2023.

**GAAP revenue is comprised of services and support and processing revenues (see page 2). Reducing services and support revenue by deconversion revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 which was $6,693 for the current fiscal year quarter and $14,733 for the prior fiscal year quarter, results in non-GAAP adjusted services and support revenue growth of 4.3% quarter over quarter. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to processing revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, or 2023.

Reducing services and support revenue by deconversion revenue for the year ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, which was $16,554 for the current fiscal year and $31,775 for the prior fiscal year, and by $2 of revenue from the acquisition in the current fiscal year, results in non-GAAP adjusted services and support revenue growth of 6.5% year over year. Reducing processing revenue by revenue from the acquisition for the year ended June 30, 2024, which was $1,943, results in non-GAAP adjusted processing revenue growth of 8.6% year over year.

***Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted operating income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended June 30,


%
Change


2024


2023




2024


2023















GAAP Net Income

$ 101,073


$ 97,773


3.4 %


$ 381,816


$ 366,646


4.1 %













Adjustments:












Net income from deconversions

(5,594)


(13,054)




(13,146)


(27,513)



VEDIP program expense*

-


-




16,443


-



Net loss from acquisition

-


-




4,656


-



(Gain)/loss on sale of assets, net

-


2,816




-


(4,567)



Tax impact of adjustments**

1,343


2,456




(1,909)


7,699















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

$ 96,822


$ 89,991


7.6 %


$ 387,860


$ 342,265


13.3 %


*The VEDIP program expense for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was related to a Company voluntary separation program offered to certain eligible employees beginning in July 2023.

**The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 24% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and 2023. The tax rate for non-GAAP adjustment items takes a broad look at our recurring tax adjustments and applies them to non-GAAP revenue that does not have its own specific tax impacts.

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Core


Payments


Complementary


Corporate
and Other


Total

GAAP REVENUE

$ 172,040


$ 212,593


$ 155,149


$ 20,130


$ 559,912

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(2,407)


(2,367)


(1,777)


(142)


(6,693)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE

169,633


210,226


153,372


19,988


553,219











GAAP COST OF REVENUE

69,900


111,787


64,295


81,290


327,272

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(415)


(66)


(188)


-


(669)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE

69,485


111,721


64,107


81,290


326,603











GAAP SEGMENT INCOME

$ 102,140


$ 100,806


$ 90,854


$ (61,160)



Segment Income Margin**

59.4 %


47.4 %


58.6 %


(303.8) %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME

$ 100,148


$ 98,505


$ 89,265


$ (61,302)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin**

59.0 %


46.9 %


58.2 %


(306.7) %













Research and Development









39,892

Selling, General, and Administrative









67,122

Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***








(430)

NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES








433,187











NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME








$ 120,032


*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion costs.

**Segment income margin is calculated by dividing segment income by revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted segment income margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted segment income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were selling, general, and administrative deconversion costs.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Core


Payments


Complementary


Corporate
and Other


Total

GAAP REVENUE

$ 167,085


$ 197,466


$ 151,059


$ 19,024


$ 534,634

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(4,676)


(3,510)


(6,330)


(217)


(14,733)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE

162,409


193,956


144,729


18,807


519,901











GAAP COST OF REVENUE

69,554


106,699


59,673


72,942


308,868

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(256)


(82)


(269)


(3)


(610)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE

69,298


106,617


59,404


72,939


308,258











GAAP SEGMENT INCOME

$ 97,531


$ 90,767


$ 91,386


$ (53,918)



Segment Income Margin

58.4 %


46.0 %


60.5 %


(283.4) %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME

$ 93,111


$ 87,339


$ 85,325


$ (54,132)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin

57.3 %


45.0 %


59.0 %


(287.8) %













Research and Development









38,498

Selling, General, and Administrative









63,069

Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment**








(3,885)

NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES








405,940











NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME








$ 113,961


*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion revenues. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion costs.

**Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were selling, general, and administrative deconversion costs of $(1,068) and loss on sale of assets, net, of $(2,817).


Year Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Core


Payments


Complementary


Corporate
and Other


Total

GAAP REVENUE

$ 690,738


$ 817,708


$ 618,211


$ 88,886


$ 2,215,543

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(7,292)


(7,781)


(3,217)


(209)


(18,499)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE

683,446


809,927


614,994


88,677


2,197,044











GAAP COST OF REVENUE

287,349


442,084


256,007


314,037


1,299,477

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(1,065)


(3,573)


(903)


(24)


(5,565)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE

286,284


438,511


255,104


314,013


1,293,912











GAAP SEGMENT INCOME

$ 403,389


$ 375,624


$ 362,204


$ (225,151)



Segment Income Margin

58.4 %


45.9 %


58.6 %


(253.3) %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME

$ 397,162


$ 371,416


$ 359,890


$ (225,336)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin

58.1 %


45.9 %


58.5 %


(254.1) %













Research and Development









148,256

Selling, General, and Administrative









278,419

Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment**








(18,468)

NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES








1,702,119











NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME








$ 494,925


*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core, Complementary, and Corporate and Other segments were deconversion revenue. Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments segment were deconversion revenue of $(5,836) and acquisition revenue of $(1,945). Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core and Complementary segments were deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments and Corporate and Other segments were deconversion costs of $(259) and $(4), respectively, and acquisition costs of $(3,314) and $(20), respectively.

**Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were selling, general, and administrative VEDIP expenses, deconversion costs, and acquisition costs of $(16,443), $(1,177), and $(192), respectively, and research and development acquisition costs of $(656).


Year Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Core


Payments


Complementary


Corporate
and Other


Total

GAAP REVENUE

$ 649,045


$ 767,309


$ 583,586


$ 77,762


$ 2,077,702

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(10,924)


(7,924)


(12,649)


(278)


(31,775)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE

638,121


759,385


570,937


77,484


2,045,927











GAAP COST OF REVENUE

276,818


420,880


237,758


283,606


1,219,062

Non-GAAP adjustments*

(913)


(303)


(807)


(23)


(2,046)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE

275,905


420,577


236,951


283,583


1,217,016











GAAP SEGMENT INCOME

$ 372,227


$ 346,429


$ 345,828


$ (205,844)



Segment Income Margin

57.3 %


45.1 %


59.3 %


(264.7) %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME

$ 362,216


$ 338,808


$ 333,986


$ (206,099)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin

56.8 %


44.6 %


58.5 %


(266.0) %













Research and Development









142,678

Selling, General, and Administrative









235,274

Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment**








2,351

NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES








1,597,319











NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME








$ 448,608


*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion costs.

**Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were the selling, general, and administrative gain on sale of assets, net, and deconversion costs of $4,567 and $(2,216), respectively.

The table below shows our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP guidance excludes the impacts of deconversion revenue and related operating expenses and assumes no acquisitions or dispositions are made during the fiscal year.

For comparison and reconciliation, the table below also shows fiscal 2024 reported results, fiscal 2024 results adjusted for fiscal 2025 comparison, and fiscal 2024 acquisition activity. Fiscal 2024 non-GAAP guidance excluded the impacts of deconversion revenue and related operating expenses, acquisition revenue and costs related to the August 31, 2022, Payrailz acquisition, and costs related to the July 2023 VEDIP program.


GAAP to Non-GAAP GUIDANCE (In Millions,
except per share data)


Annual FY25


Adjusted for
FY25
Comparison


Reported


Acquisition
Activity**




Low


High


FY24


FY24


FY24


GAAP REVENUE


$ 2,369


$ 2,391


$ 2,216


$ 2,216


$ -


Growth


6.9 %


7.9 %








Deconversions*


$ 16


$ 16


$ 17


$ 17


$ -


Acquisition**








$ 2


$ (2)


NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE***


$ 2,353


$ 2,375


$ 2,199


$ 2,197


$ 2


Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth


7.0 %


8.0 %




















GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


$ 1,823


$ 1,836


$ 1,726


$ 1,726


$ -


Growth


5.6 %


6.4 %








Deconversion costs*


$ 3


$ 3


$ 3


$ 3


$ -


Acquisition costs**


-


-


$ -


$ 4


$ (4)


VEDIP Program****


-


-


$ 16


$ 16


$ -


NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES***


$ 1,820


$ 1,833


$ 1,706


$ 1,702


$ 4


Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth


6.7 %


7.4 %




















GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 546


$ 555


$ 489


$ 489


$ -


Growth


11.6 %


13.3 %




















GAAP OPERATING MARGIN


23.0 %


23.2 %


22.1 %


22.1 %
















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME***


$ 533


$ 542


$ 493


$ 495


$ (2)


Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth


8.2 %


9.9 %




















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN


22.7 %


22.8 %


22.4 %


22.5 %
















GAAP EPS*****


$ 5.78


$ 5.87


$ 5.23


$ 5.23


$ -


Growth


10.6 %


12.3 %




















Non-GAAP EPS*****


$ 5.65


$ 5.74


$ 5.26


$ 5.31


$ (0.05)


Growth


7.3 %


9.0 %








*Deconversion revenue and related operating expenses are based on estimates for the year ended June 30, 2025, based on the lowest actual recent historical results. See the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2024.

**Excluded acquisition revenue and costs are for the first two months of fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 only (see "Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments" on page 4).

***GAAP to Non-GAAP revenue, operating expenses, and operating income may not foot due to rounding.

****This cost relates to the group of employees who participated in a Company VEDIP program offered in July 2023 to certain employees of a specified minimum age who had reached a specified minimum number of years of service with the Company.

*****The GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation table is below on page 15.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $38 million at June 30, 2024, and $12 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Trade receivables were $333 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $361 million at June 30, 2023.
  • The Company had $150 million of borrowings at June 30, 2024 compared to $275 million of borrowings at June 30, 2023.
  • Deferred revenue decreased to $389 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $400 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Stockholders' equity increased to $1,842 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $1,609 million at June 30, 2023.

*See table below for Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and on page 14 for Return on Average Shareholders' Equity. Tables reconciling the non-GAAP measures Free Cash Flow and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to GAAP measures are also on page 14. See the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information section below for the definitions of Free Cash Flow and ROIC.

The following table summarizes net cash from operating activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Year Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Net income

$ 381,816


$ 366,646

Depreciation

46,342


48,720

Amortization

153,562


142,006

Change in deferred income taxes

(909)


(48,199)

Other non-cash expenses

32,714


24,094

Change in receivables

28,219


(12,067)

Change in deferred revenue

(10,797)


(10,547)

Change in other assets and liabilities*

(62,906)


(129,094)

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 568,041


$ 381,559


*For the year ended June 30, 2024, includes the change in prepaid expenses, prepaid cost of product and other of $(115,558) and change in accrued expenses of $37,292. For the year ended June 30, 2023, includes the change in prepaid expenses, prepaid cost of product and other of $(112,316).

The following table summarizes net cash from investing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Year Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

$ -


$ (229,628)

Capital expenditures

(58,118)


(39,179)

Proceeds from dispositions

904


27,939

Purchased software

(7,130)


(1,685)

Computer software developed

(167,175)


(166,120)

Purchase of investments

(8,646)


(1,000)

NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

$ (240,165)


$ (409,673)


*During first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Payrailz.

The following table summarizes net cash from financing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Year Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Borrowings on credit facilities*

$ 475,000


$ 810,000

Repayments on credit facilities and financing leases

(600,000)


(650,060)

Purchase of treasury stock

(28,055)


(25,000)

Dividends paid

(155,877)


(147,237)

Net cash from issuance of stock and tax related to stock-based compensation

7,097


3,867

NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

$ (301,835)


$ (8,430)


*The Company's acquisition of Payrailz during first quarter fiscal 2023 was primarily funded by new borrowings under the Company's credit facilities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment income margin, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP EBITDA), free cash flow, return on invested capital (ROIC), non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS).

We believe non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals and true operations of our business. Adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment income, adjusted segment income margin, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net income, and non-GAAP EPS eliminate one-time deconversion revenue and associated costs, the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, the VEDIP program expense, and the gain on sale of assets, net, all of which management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Such adjustments give investors further insight into our performance. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for net income before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time deconversions, acquisitions and divestitures, the VEDIP program expense, and the gain on sale of assets, net. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less capitalized expenditures, internal use software, and capitalized software, plus proceeds from the sale of assets. ROIC is defined as net income divided by average invested capital, which is the average of beginning and ending long-term debt and stockholders' equity for a given period. Management believes that non-GAAP EBITDA is an important measure of the Company's overall operating performance and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems one time or non-operational in nature; free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions; and ROIC is a measure of the Company's allocation efficiency and effectiveness of its invested capital. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its assessment and management of the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other companies.

Any non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to related GAAP measures are included.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry TM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity - offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Quarterly Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on August 21, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. Central Time, and investors are invited to listen at www.jackhenry.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the event at ir.jackhenry.com/corporate-events-and-presentations and will remain available for one year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended June 30,


%
Change


2024


2023




2024


2023















REVENUE

$ 559,912


$ 534,634


4.7 %


$ 2,215,543


$ 2,077,702


6.6 %













Cost of Revenue

327,272


308,868


6.0 %


1,299,477


1,219,062


6.6 %

Research and Development

39,892


38,498


3.6 %


148,256


142,678


3.9 %

Selling, General, and Administrative

67,122


63,069


6.4 %


278,419


235,274


18.3 %

EXPENSES

434,286


410,435


5.8 %


1,726,152


1,597,014


8.1 %













OPERATING INCOME

125,626


124,199


1.2 %


489,391


480,688


1.8 %













Interest income

8,647


5,176


67.1 %


25,012


8,959


179.2 %

Interest expense

(3,889)


(5,425)


(28.3) %


(16,384)


(15,073)


8.7 %

Interest Income (Expense), net

4,758


(249)


(2,010.8) %


8,628


(6,114)


(241.1) %













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

130,384


123,950


5.2 %


498,019


474,574


4.9 %













Provision for Income Taxes

29,311


26,177


12.0 %


116,203


107,928


7.7 %













NET INCOME

$ 101,073


$ 97,773


3.4 %


$ 381,816


$ 366,646


4.1 %













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.38


$ 1.34




$ 5.23


$ 5.02



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

73,069


73,027




73,025


73,096















Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

(In Thousands)







June 30,


%
Change








2024


2023



Cash and cash equivalents







$ 38,284


$ 12,243


212.7 %

Receivables







333,033


361,252


(7.8) %

Total assets







2,924,481


2,773,826


5.4 %













Accounts payable and accrued expenses






$ 226,084


$ 191,785


17.9 %

Current and long-term debt







150,000


275,000


(45.5) %

Deferred revenue







388,932


399,729


(2.7) %

Stockholders' equity







1,842,364


1,608,510


14.5 %





















































































Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Before Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Non-GAAP EBITDA)


Three Months Ended June 30,


%
Change


Year Ended June 30,


%
Change

(in thousands)

2024


2023




2024


2023



Net income

$ 101,073


$ 97,773




$ 381,816


$ 366,646



Net interest

(4,758)


249




(8,628)


6,114



Taxes

29,310


26,177




116,203


107,928



Depreciation and amortization

50,690


48,377




199,904


190,726



Less: Net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation
and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time adjustments*

(5,594)


(10,238)




3,412


(32,081)



NON-GAAP EBITDA

$ 170,721


$ 162,338


5.2 %


$ 692,707


$ 639,333


8.3 %


*The fiscal fourth quarter 2024 adjustments for net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization were for deconversions. The fiscal year 2024 adjustments
were for deconversions, the VEDIP program expense, and the acquisition, and were $(13,146), $16,443, and $115, respectively. The fiscal fourth quarter 2023 adjustments for net
income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization were for deconversions of $(13,054) and gain on sale of assets, net, of $2,816. The fiscal year 2023 adjustments
were for deconversions and a gain on sale of assets, net, and were $(27,514) and $(4,567), respectively.













Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)






Year Ended June 30,



(in thousands)







2024


2023



Net cash from operating activities






$ 568,041


$ 381,559



Capitalized expenditures







(58,118)


(39,179)



Internal use software







(7,130)


(1,685)



Proceeds from sale of assets







904


27,939



Capitalized software







(167,175)


(166,120)



FREE CASH FLOW







$ 336,522


$ 202,514















Calculation of the Return on Average Shareholders' Equity




June 30,



(in thousands)







2024


2023



Net income (trailing four quarters)






$ 381,816


$ 366,646



Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending balances)




1,725,437


1,495,066



RETURN ON AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






22.1 %


24.5 %















Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (Non-GAAP)



June 30,



(in thousands)







2024


2023



Net income (trailing four quarters)






$ 381,816


$ 366,646















Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending balances)




1,725,437


1,495,066



Average current maturities of long-term debt (period beginning
and ending balances)


45,000


34



Average long-term debt (period beginning and ending balances)


167,500


195,000



Average invested capital







$ 1,937,937


$ 1,690,100















ROIC







19.7 %


21.7 %



GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS Reconciliation Table






Actual Non-GAAP EPS

Pretax

Net of Tax

FY24
Reported


Pretax

Net of Tax

FY24 Adjusted
for FY25
comparison









GAAP EPS



$5.23




$5.23









Excluded Activity, net of Tax:







Deconversion

$0.18

$0.14



$0.18

$0.14


VEDIP*

$(0.23)

$(0.17)



$(0.23)

$(0.17)


Acquisition**

$(0.06)

$(0.05)



n/a

n/a










Non-GAAP EPS



$5.31




$5.26










FY25 Guidance















GAAP EPS

$5.78-$5.87















Excluded Activity, net of Tax:







Deconversion***

$0.13















Non-GAAP EPS

$5.65-$5.74








*This cost relates to the group of employees who participated in a Company VEDIP program offered in July 2023 to certain employees of a specified minimum age who had reached a specified minimum number of years of service with the Company.

**Excluded acquisition revenue and costs are for the first two months of fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 only (see "Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments" on page 4).

***We are not aware of any other discreet adjustments at this time. Deconversion revenue and related operating expenses are based on estimates for the year ended June 30, 2025, based on the lowest actual recent historical results. See the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2024.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

