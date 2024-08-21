Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
21.08.2024 11:14 Uhr
Slovenian Tourist Board: Basketball Icon Goran Dragic to Bid Farewell in the Biggest Celebrity-Packed Charity Event in Europe: "I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon"

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming farewell event for Slovenian basketball legend Goran Dragic, titled "I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon," is set for August 23-24, 2024, in Stožice, Ljubljana. This highly anticipated celebration will include a business talk, a charity gala and a charity game featuring an all-star lineup of basketball icons, including Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and other renowned names.

Slovenian Tourist Board

Goran Dragic's highly anticipated farewell event, "I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon", is just around the corner, featuring a remarkable lineup of stars. The celebration kicks off with a business talk and a charity dinner in Ljubljana on Friday, August 23, followed by a basketball spectacle on Saturday, August 24. This extraordinary event, with the Slovenian Tourist Board as the main partner, promises to be a memorable tribute to Dragic's impressive career.

This one-of-a-kind charitable match, which also marks Goran Dragic's final appearance as a professional player, stands as a historic event for Slovenia and marks the biggest NBA-affiliated event ever to unfold in Europe. As Dragic himself puts it: "A remarkable career deserves a grand finale, where charity takes centre stage rather than being an afterthought but the central theme."

This event not only honours Dragic's impressive contributions to the sport but also underscores the role of giving back to the community. By placing charity at the heart of the celebration, the match aims to make a lasting impact, highlighting the fusion of athletic achievement and social responsibility.

Dragic, who has left an indelible mark on prestigious NBA courts in the USA, has been a key figure in enhancing Slovenia's visibility as a country of top athletes and basketball talents. As national partners, the STB and SPIRIT Slovenia will use this occasion to prominently showcase the "I Feel Slovenia" brand, highlighting Slovenia as a boutique green destination for tourism, sports and business.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in basketball, including Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Nikola Vucevic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Leandro Barbosa, Aleksandar Ðordevic, Igor Kokoškov, Alvin Gentry, Božo Maljkovic, Jure Zdovc and Aleksandar Ðikic. NBA players Vlatko Cancar and Boban Marjanovic will also join the lineup.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485931/Slovenian_Tourist_Board.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/basketball-icon-goran-dragi-to-bid-farewell-in-the-biggest-celebrity-packed-charity-event-in-europe-i-feel-slovenia-night-of-the-dragon-302227324.html

