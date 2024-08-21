DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of Top Management's duties

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of Top Management's duties 21-Aug-2024 / 10:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Division of Top Management's duties DATE: August 20, 2024 With the Bank's public disclosure dated August 2nd, 2024, it was announced that Mr. Mahmut Akten in charge of Corporate Investment Banking Services and Global Markets was appointed as the new CEO of the Bank. Following Mr. Akten's assumption of the CEO position, Mr. Çagri Süzer, currently Executive Vice President in charge of Customer Solutions and Digital Banking will assume the vacant Executive Vice President position in charge of Corporate, Investment Banking & Global Markets. Mr. Çagri Süzer's current Customer Solutions and Digital Banking duties will be divided into two main areas and will be carried out under the newly formed Retail Customer Solutions and Commercial Customer Solutions Teams. Retail Customer Solution functions will be directly reported to the Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking and Commercial Customer Solutions functions will be directly reported to the Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial Banking. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 342031 EQS News ID: 1972451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 21, 2024 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)