Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
20.08.24
16:29 Uhr
40,760 Euro
+0,070
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
21.08.2024 11:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Sampo plc

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has approved application from Sampo plc for admittance to
trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of the company's class A
shares (in the form of share entitlements) The first day of trading in, and
official listing of, the company's class A shares (in the form of share
entitlements) is expected to be 18 September 2024. The admission to trading and
official listing is conditional upon completion of the Exchange Offer,
submitted by Sampo plc to shareholders in Topdanmark. 



Sampo plc is admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm (in
the form of SDRs - Swedish Depository Receipts). 



Permanent ISIN:   FI4000552500      
---------------------------------------------
Name:        Sampo plc A       
---------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  Up to 559,065,534 shares
---------------------------------------------
Segment:       Large Cap        
---------------------------------------------
Trade currency:   DKK           
---------------------------------------------
Short name:     SAMPO DKK        
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    352040         
---------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183  
---------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table
---------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE          
---------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes           
---------------------------------------------



 Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
-----------------------------
30 Financials 3030 Insurance
-----------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
