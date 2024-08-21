Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Sampo plc

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has approved application from Sampo plc for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of the company's class A shares (in the form of share entitlements) The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the company's class A shares (in the form of share entitlements) is expected to be 18 September 2024. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon completion of the Exchange Offer, submitted by Sampo plc to shareholders in Topdanmark. Sampo plc is admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm (in the form of SDRs - Swedish Depository Receipts). Permanent ISIN: FI4000552500 --------------------------------------------- Name: Sampo plc A --------------------------------------------- Number of shares: Up to 559,065,534 shares --------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap --------------------------------------------- Trade currency: DKK --------------------------------------------- Short name: SAMPO DKK --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 352040 --------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ----------------------------- 30 Financials 3030 Insurance ----------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66