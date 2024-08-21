Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
21.08.24
12:41 Uhr
16,130 Euro
+0,115
+0,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,08016,13513:11
16,09516,12013:10
GlobeNewswire
21.08.2024 12:22 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (250/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi)
published on August 21, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Mowi has resolved on August 20, 2024, to distribute a quarterly
dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 30, 2024.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWD). 

As communicated in the Exchange Notices 10/24 and 12/24, the 100% dividend
adjustments rule in Mowi was changed as of February 19, 2024: Expiration months
with an expiry date before September 30, 2024, will continue to be 100%
dividend adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations was changed to MOWD.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1240905
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.