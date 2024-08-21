NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (250/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi) published on August 21, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Mowi has resolved on August 20, 2024, to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 30, 2024. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWD). As communicated in the Exchange Notices 10/24 and 12/24, the 100% dividend adjustments rule in Mowi was changed as of February 19, 2024: Expiration months with an expiry date before September 30, 2024, will continue to be 100% dividend adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations was changed to MOWD. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1240905