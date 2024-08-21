AIKO and Brunel Solar Team Announce Joint Collaboration for the 2024 Sasol Solar Challenge

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and DELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIKO, a global leader in solar technology, and the Brunel Solar Team, renowned for their engineering excellence in solar car racing, are excited to announce a strategic partnership for the 2024 Sasol Solar Challenge. This collaboration brings together AIKO's state-of-the-art solar cells and the Brunel Solar Team's cutting-edge solar car design, setting the stage for a powerful synergy in one of the world's most challenging solar-powered competitions.

Pioneering Innovation and Sustainability

AIKO and the Brunel Solar Team share a common vision: to push the boundaries of what is possible with solar energy. By integrating AIKO's high-efficiency solar cells into the Brunel Solar Team's vehicle, this partnership aims to demonstrate the immense potential of solar technology in real-world applications, particularly in high-stakes, competitive environments like the Sasol Solar Challenge.

"We are thrilled to partner with AIKO in our quest to cover the most kilometers in the world's toughest solar challenge. With AIKO's cutting-edge solar technology, we are confident that our solar car will not only be the most efficient but also a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in solar energy," said Huub Kavelaars, Partnerships and Finance Manager of the Brunel Solar Team, and one of the four drivers in the race.

A Legacy of Excellence Meets Technological Advancement

The Brunel Solar Team, based at TU Delft in the Netherlands, has a rich history of success in solar car racing, consistently delivering impressive performances on the global stage. AIKO, known for its relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainable energy solutions, sees this partnership as a perfect opportunity to showcase the capabilities of its solar technology.

"Collaborating with the Brunel Solar Team is an exciting opportunity for AIKO to not only support the next generation of solar technology innovators but also to demonstrate the real-world impact of our high-performance solar cells. We believe that this partnership will highlight the incredible potential of solar energy in advancing sustainable transportation solutions," said Jessica Zhang, CMO of AIKO.

Gearing Up for the Sasol Solar Challenge 2024

The Sasol Solar Challenge, held in South Africa, is a premier event that attracts the best solar car teams from around the world. Teams are challenged to design, build, and drive solar-powered vehicles across a demanding route that tests the limits of innovation and endurance. It is not just a race; it is a platform for demonstrating the transformative power of solar energy on a global scale.

About AIKO

AIKO is a global leader in new energy technology, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of solar generation products and PV-storage-charging integrated solutions. AIKO provides customers with solar cells, ABC (All Back Contact) modules, and scenario-based packaged solutions. Guided by the mission of "Empowering transformation towards a carbon-free era," AIKO continues to pursue extreme innovation and cutting-edge technology.

About Brunel Solar Team

The Brunel Solar Team, based at TU Delft in the Netherlands, is composed of talented students who are passionate about innovation in solar energy. The team has a long-standing reputation for excellence in solar car racing, consistently competing in and winning international challenges. By integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, the Brunel Solar Team aims to lead the way in solar-powered transportation.

