Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
21.08.24
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 12:36 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 August 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 283.04 275.92
NAV with debt at fair value 287.47 280.35

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 August 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


