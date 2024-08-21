Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 20-August-2024
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|510.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|514.75p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
