Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) announces that Philipp Römers has been appointed Head of Design.

Philipp has over 25 years of experience in automotive design and joins Polestar from AUDI AG, where he has held a number of roles, including Head of Exterior Design. Before joining AUDI AG, he was a leading designer at Volkswagen AG.

Philipp will succeed Maximilian Missoni, who after 6 years with Polestar and a total of 12 years in Sweden, has decided to take up a new role outside of Polestar.

Philipp Römers says: "Polestar is the role model of a design-driven automotive company and it's a great honour to take on the responsibility for the design department. I'm looking forward to working with the creative team to design the next generation of Polestar cars."

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: "I thank Max for his leadership and companionship during the inception of Polestar as Europe's only pure EV brand. Max established the innovative design standards that combine aesthetics, luxury and performance in a way that is truly Polestar. We wish him all the best in the future.

"At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Philipp to Polestar. Philipp's modern approach to automotive design and experience from the luxury, performance segment will really support us as we take the next step in developing our model line-up."

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project supports the company's ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

