Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

21st August 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20th August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

20th August 2024 54.09p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.90p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

