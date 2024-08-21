MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - MIGO Investor Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2024

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Co-Managers, Nick Greenwood andCharlotte Cuthbertson, will update investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on 24th September 2024 at 14:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 23rdSeptember 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP Investor Relations Team Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281 Email: ir@frostrow.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732