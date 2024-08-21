Anzeige
21.08.2024 13:36 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - MIGO Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2024

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Co-Managers, Nick Greenwood andCharlotte Cuthbertson, will update investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on 24th September 2024 at 14:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 23rdSeptember 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281

Email: ir@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732


