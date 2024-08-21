Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: 908802 | ISIN: US00760J1088
Tradegate
21.08.24
08:00 Uhr
12,820 Euro
+0,125
+0,98 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 13:38 Uhr
Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference on August 27, 2024

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference taking place August 27-28, 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siu will be hosting meetings with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, August 27.

"We look forward to discussing with investors and shareholders our unique wafer level test and package part burn-in solutions for semiconductor production and the markets they serve, including our recently closed acquisition of Incal Technology and new high power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions that expand our addressable market within the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market," said Mr. Erickson. "Aehr Test provides complete turn-key solutions for improving quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors such as silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride devices for multiple power conversion applications, and silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O) and co-packaged optics devices as well as AI processors in both wafer level and packaged part device forms. The adoption of wafer level test and packaged parts burn-in of these devices is a significant growth driver for Aehr Test."

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Aehr management, please contact your Jefferies representative or Aehr's investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at aehr@mkr-group.com.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems
Chris Siu
Chief Financial Officer
csiu@aehr.com

MKR Investor Relations Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
aehr@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
