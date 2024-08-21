Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking, a 100% interest in 8 claim units covering the southern favourable geological extension located approximately 1.2 km to the south of the Great Burnt Copper Deposit. Recent mapping and prospecting have identified multiple quartz stockwork and veins containing galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite near a previously identified government showing. Assays are pending for this new sampling.

The Company has also received new results from channel sampling at the South Pond deposit. These results include 3.78 g/t Gold (Au), 0.68 % Copper (Cu) and 4.10 g/t Silver (Ag) over 5.10 m including 9.91 g/t Au, 1.60% Cu and 5.50 g/t Ag with multiple other samples grading over 1 g/t Au and 1% Cu from various samples across other trenches (See Channel Table below).

Trench

Length (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Cu Eq Malachite

5.10 4.10 3.79 0.68 3.11

incl 2.80 6.39 5.85 0.91 4.66

incl 1.00 5.50 9.91 1.60 7.91













#1 West

3.00 6.20 1.75 1.82 2.98

incl 1.00 8.50 3.20 2.10 4.19













#1 West

1.70 1.69 0.35 0.68 0.91

incl 0.70 4.10 0.77 1.48 2.00













NSZ

0.70 3.40 0.07 1.38 1.45













NSZ

1.50 2.10 0.07 0.92 0.98

incl 0.50 2.90 0.07 1.20 1.27













NSZ

2.00 1.75 0.04 0.76 0.80

incl 1.00 2.40 0.06 1.05 1.11













NSZ

4.00 0.50 0.03 0.44 0.46

incl 1.00 1.60 0.06 1.08 1.13 Note: Cu Eq calculated from Metal Equivalent Calculator @ www.metalequivalent.com

Diamond drilling will resume this week, and the Company is planning a deeper drilling program at the Great Burnt Deposit, extending 200 m down plunge to south in hopes of expanding the deposit beyond the successful expansion in Phase 3. Drilling is also planned at the South Pond deposit through to the South Pond B deposit where a recent ground magnetics survey has detailed numerous high priority targets. The Company also expects the remaining drill results from the Great Burnt Phase 3 drilling shortly and will release them once compiled.

Highlights from this summer's exploration activities to date:

Completed several acquisition transactions including staking to acquiring strategic land positions covering important geological units that could host new deposits

Expanded the Great Burnt Copper Deposit down plunge to 850 m strike length

Results pending for deep drill holes at Great Burnt, leaving the deposit wide open for expansion

Identified several new horizons of mineralization in bedrock and boulders with grades exceeding 1 % Copper and Gold grades exceeding 5 g/t

Identified new Copper, Gold, Nickel and Cobalt soil anomaly trends property wide

Geological mapping and sampling of trenches and historic drill core has provided a good understanding of the mineralization for continued exploration

Detailed ground magnetics potentially link the South Pond deposit to South Pond B deposit giving it a 2.7 km strike length

Trenching at South Pond returns 3.78 g/t Gold and 0.66% Copper over 5.10 m, which is open ended

Recent detailed mapping and relogging of the core from historical holes shows the deposits has potentially been folded and refolded, creating a core of semi massive-massive sulphides containing mainly magnetic Pyrrhotite with lesser amounts of Chalcopyrite and Pyrite, which seemingly host the gold mineralization over a possible strike length of at least 2.7 km. Historically, most of the holes were potentially drilled above or below this core of mineralization. Some drill holes did cut the center of the core returning very significant results such as 1.69 g/t gold over 51.0 m in SP 21-01.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are alysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

