

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 146.24 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-week high of 144.94.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 162.66, 190.71 and 170.93 from early highs of 161.36, 188.98 and 170.04, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 98.58, 89.81 and 107.52 from early highs of 97.86, 89.32 and 106.41, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the greenback, 170.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 105.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



