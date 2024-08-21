Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ) is removed

On June 24, 2024, the shares in Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Investment AB Spiltan to the other shareholders in Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ). On July 31, 2024, Investment AB Spiltan issued a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ) (BONAS, ISIN code SE0007157953, order book ID 110781) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB