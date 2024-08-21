Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a go-to investing platform covering renewable energy stocks releases a snapshot on recent news and developments in electric aviation, featuring KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR), a global leader in safe and high-performance energy storage solutions.

According to ReportPrime.com, "The Aircraft Electrification market faces several challenges that could hinder its growth, including high development and certification costs, limited battery technology, and insufficient charging infrastructure. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and concerns over the safety and reliability of electric systems in aviation play significant roles. However, there are promising growth areas and emerging opportunities in this sector. Advances in battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries and hybrid-electric systems, could enhance aircraft performance and range. The demand for greener aviation solutions, driven by environmental regulations and public scrutiny, is also fostering innovation."

KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR) has been advancing battery safety and performance in multiple markets for years and now has its eye on addressing this critical issue in the electric aviation market.

KULR just announced it has been selected for a pivotal battery pack reference design project by Amprius Technologies, a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform. The final reference design will provide Amprius' customers with a solution to address thermal runaway at the battery pack level that leverages KULR's advanced energy management platform, KULR ONE Design Solutions, with Amprius' high-energy Silicon Anode pouch cells to meet the rigorous thermal qualification standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), ensuring the highest levels of safety and performance. This partnership is set to push the boundaries of next-generation battery technology, with a focus on the burgeoning advanced air mobility (AAM) market.

The integration of all lithium-ion battery technology into Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) presents significant challenges, particularly due to the risks of cell thermal runaway. To address these concerns, the FAA and EASA have established stringent design regulations to mitigate the risks associated with using lithium-ion battery packs in electric manned applications. The partnership between Amprius and KULR is designed to meet these strict safety standards and accelerate the adoption of Amprius' high-performance cells in the AAM sector, where their technology is uniquely positioned to excel.

Driving Innovation in Battery Technology

The joint effort will explore innovative methods to enhance battery safety and maximize energy density at the pack level. By integrating KULR's advanced thermal management solutions with Amprius' high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries and cutting-edge silicon anode technology, the partnership aims to deliver a battery system that is not only safe but also exceptionally high-performance.

"KULR's proven expertise in thermal management and energy storage solutions makes them an ideal partner for this project," said Jon Bornstein, President of Amprius Technologies Lab. "By combining Amprius' advanced silicon anode battery technology with KULR's innovative approach to safety and performance, we are setting a new standard in the advanced air mobility segment. This partnership accelerates our ability to meet the stringent requirements of the electric aviation industry while simultaneously pushing forward the evolution of battery technology with a focus on safety, efficiency, and market expansion."

A Comprehensive Approach to Design and Testing

The project will be executed in four phases, beginning with extensive data collection and design concept delivery. Subsequent phases will include detailed thermal modeling, propagation prevention response (PPR) design, and rigorous testing to ensure compliance with the highest safety standards. This systematic approach will enable the development of a robust and scalable battery solution tailored to the needs of various applications within the e-aviation sector and beyond.

A Commitment to Market Expansion

This collaboration underscores KULR and Amprius' commitment to expanding into growing markets by providing innovative solutions that address the critical needs of safety and performance in energy-dense battery systems. The partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolution of battery technology, particularly in the electric aviation market, where the demand for lightweight, high-performance energy storage solutions is rapidly increasing.

Precision Business Insights estimates the global electric aircraft market to reach USD $13.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2030.

KULR previously announced other contracts in the electric aviation industry. In April, KULR unveiled a commitment exceeding $1 million with H55 Inc. ("H55"), a pioneer and global leader in electric propulsion. H55 will employ KULR's unique Thermal Runaway Shield ("TRS") within its propulsion systems that equip fleets of industry behemoths such as Pratt & Whitney and CAE Inc.. According to the agreement, the initial delivery phase began in Q1 2024. Embedding KULR's TRS into H55's Electrical Propulsion System ("EPS") is critical for aligning with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency ("EASA") safety protocols. H55 harnesses KULR's innovative TRS to construct systems that adhere to stringent safety measures while retaining efficiency and energy density. EASA recently approved the H55 EPS solution, paving the way for the critical compliance demonstration phase of their certification program (https://h55.ch/news/).

In addition to its battery technologies, KULR has a long history of serving the aviation industry with its KULR VIBE technology which eliminates vibration for helicopters and drones During their recent earnings call, KULR's CEO talked about how KULR VIBE serves the computer server market for Facebook and Nvidia with better cooling technology by removing vibration in the server's fans.

KULR VIBE can reduce energy use and cool the hot AI processing chips more efficiently, which has dramatically increased energy demand for companies like NNE NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. and Oslo Inc., which is backed by Sam Altman of OpenAI.

Pipistrel, a Textron Inc. company, announced earlier this year that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted a light-sport aircraft (LSA) airworthiness exemption for the Pipistrel Velis Electro, opening up flight training in an electric aircraft within the United States.

From the news: The FAA exemption allows US flight schools to use the electric aircraft within their flight training programs. The Velis Electro offers a lower-cost and more sustainable learning platform for student pilots to acquire flying skills and go from zero flight experience to eventually flying solo, while giving them early experience on next-generation power systems.

Kriya Shortt, President and CEO of Textron's eAviation segment says, "This is a great day for flight training organizations and aspiring pilots. With this exemption, the cost-barrier to pursuing primary flight training can be substantially reduced. We are thankful to the FAA for its support in bringing more opportunities for electric aviation to the United States."

Addressing the need for better battery technology in a recent KMUW article, Textron said, "Battery technology needs to continue to mature because … there is a weight component to that," said Textron eAviation's Shortt. "And we do have to be able to have a useful load that makes … commercial viability of the product.

"So not only do you have to be able to carry what you need to carry, or want to carry, and go the duration that you want to because you can't just pull over to the side of the road and charge."

Continued: Current battery capacity limits how far electric aircraft can fly and how much they can carry. Pipistrel, which has about 300 employees at facilities in Slovenia and Italy, makes the Velus, a two-seat electric plane. But its range is only about 50 minutes between charges.

GE Aerospace said in news in June that they are developing a hybrid electric demonstrator engine with NASA that will embed electric motor/generators in a high-bypass commercial turbofan to supplement power during different phases of operation.

This includes modifying a Passport engine with hybrid electric components for testing through NASA's Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core (HyTEC) project. It's one of several efforts GE Aerospace has underway to mature technologies for more electric aircraft engines and is being advanced as part of the CFM International Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE)* program.

Continued: Embedded electric motor/generators will optimize engine performance by creating a system that can work with or without energy storage like batteries. This could help accelerate the introduction of hybrid electric technologies for commercial aviation prior to energy storage solutions being fully matured.

"Together with NASA, GE Aerospace is doing critical research and development that could help make hybrid electric commercial flight possible," said Arjan Hegeman, General Manager of Future of Flight Technologies at GE Aerospace.

Initial component-level testing of electric motor/generators and power electronics has been completed for the HyTEC Turbofan Engine Power Extraction Demonstration. Systems testing took place at GE Aerospace's EPISCenter in Dayton, Ohio. Additionally, a baseline test of the Passport engine to characterize performance before hybrid electric components are added was completed at the company's Peebles Test Operation, also in Ohio.

Results of the hybrid electric component and baseline engine tests are being used to evaluate and update models in preparation for a ground test.

"We're advancing state-of-the-art propulsion systems for next generation commercial aircraft with an important aim - to drive industry efforts to improve efficiency and reduce emissions compared to today's aircraft engines," Hegeman said.

NASA recently awarded GE Aerospace a contract for Phase 2 of the HyTEC project to continue developing technologies for an aircraft engine core demonstrator test later this decade. Phase 2 builds on work completed in Phase 1 of HyTEC for high-pressure compressor and high-pressure turbine advanced aerodynamics, as well as the combustor.

Looking at the future demand and possibilities of electric aviation, "A landmark international survey has revealed the scale of pent up demand for clean aviation, with 65 per cent of consumers across the four countries calling for change."

Continued: In a unique poll of 4,000 people across the US, UK, France, and Germany, two-thirds (65%) of consumers said that it is time for air travel to become sustainable.

The figures, unveiled by Lilium N.V., a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), also reflect wide excitement about the prospect of new forms of transport.

Polled on a series of innovative travel methods, 60% said they would try electric aviation, while 61% specifically said they would like to try eVTOL aircraft such as the Lilium Jet, with demand strongest in Germany (64%).

The research also revealed widespread concern over the impact on traditional aviation - 73% said they were concerned about its contribution to pollution, with the proportion highest in Germany (76%), and similarly backed by two-thirds (67%) of consumers in the US.

Revolutions in traditional markets represent opportunity for investors willing to bet on innovation. As KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR) pointed out in its recent news, "the global electric aircraft market to reach USD $13.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2030."

