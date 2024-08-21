

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings and comparable store sales outlook for the third quarter and raised earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.



For the third quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $1.06 to $1.08 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.09 to $4.13 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of about 3 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.03 to $4.09 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter and $4.14 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company also continues to expect to repurchase approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending February 1, 2025.



Additionally, the company said it has signed a definitive agreement to make an investment of approximately $360 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments, for a 35% ownership stake in Dubai-based privately-held off-price retailer Brands for Less (BFL).



