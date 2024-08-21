Space Intelligence, a provider of high-accuracy nature mapping derived from satellite data, announced today that it has raised Series A funding. The round was led by new investors AzurX Space Ventures (ASV) with participation from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE).

The funding will be used to expand Space Intelligence's catalog of mapping data across the world's forests to support the development and financing of forest carbon projects, as well as nature impact monitoring across corporate supply chains.

"To address the dual climate and biodiversity crises, it's critical that investment in forest conservation and restoration scales through mechanisms such as the carbon markets and that compliance with legislation like the EU Deforestation Regulation is ensured," said Dr. Murray Collins, co-founder and CEO of Space Intelligence. "Stakeholders across these initiatives need accurate, independent data on land and forest cover that they can trust. While satellite data is now abundant, there is a significant lack of accurate insights consistently available across space and time that enable confident decision-making and reporting. We've built an audit-grade dataset by taking a science-led approach to mapping the world's forests, and this funding will help us accelerate the production of datasets across more regions and time periods."

Space Intelligence co-founders Dr. Murray Collins and Professor Ed Mitchard have nearly 40 combined years of academic and on-the-ground research in remote sensing using satellite data. They have grown Space Intelligence to employ more than 50 staff members, including 20 mapping scientists and ecologists. The company's products are trusted by some of the largest developers and investors in forest carbon projects globally.

Space Intelligence's nature data catalog currently spans 640 million hectares across seven countries, providing information on land cover, deforestation, and regrowth. By the end of Q2 2025, the company's dataset will expand to cover more than 35 additional countries, becoming the largest audit-grade nature mapping dataset available. This expansion is driven by the company's integrated process of geospatial analysis and ecological expertise, leveraging artificial intelligence.

The company is also set to release new data products in Q4 of this year for near real-time monitoring of deforestation and degradation, enhancing risk management and monitoring.

"Investing in space-based technologies, particularly through innovative companies like Space Intelligence, is essential for harnessing the full potential of satellite data in addressing global environmental challenges," said Anna Hazlett, co-founder and CEO of ASV, a UAE-based space and technology investor. "As space domain experts, we recognize the critical role these technologies play in driving sustainable development and providing high-accuracy insights for resource management and climate change mitigation."

