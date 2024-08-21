

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cautious sentiment remains as markets wait anxiously for the FOMC minutes due on Wednesday afternoon. The scheduled annual review of the U.S. labor market data that could reveal a clearer picture of the labor market also weighed on sentiment. Friday's speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium and the potential hints on the Fed's interest rate trajectory also contributed to the nervousness.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are also trading higher. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices are trading just above the flatline. Gold prices edged down. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,902, up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,607.10, up 0.18% Germany's DAX at 18,457.15, up 0.56% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,291.30, up 0.22% France's CAC 40 at 7,520.15, up 0.46% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,885.85, up 0.34% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,969.50, down 0.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,010.50, up 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,856.58, down 0.35% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,391.01, down 0.69%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1113, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3030, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 146.14, up 0.61% AUD/USD at 0.6738, down 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.3603, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 101.54, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.822%, up 0.08% Germany at 2.2180%, up 0.18% France at 2.941%, down 0.03% U.K. at 3.9565%, up 0.98% Japan at 0.877%, up 0.69%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $77.26, up 0.08%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $73.20, up 0.04%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,548.70, down 0.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,447.36, down 2.01% Ethereum at $2,588.37, down 2.65% BNB at $556.20, down 1.97% Solana at $141.64, down 3.33% XRP at $0.5983, down 1.66%.



