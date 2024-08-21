The strategic acquisition supports Infogrid's vision to optimize building operating budgets while advancing the industry's path to decarbonization.

As commercial real estate moves beyond data monitoring and reporting to action and automation, Buildings IOT's adaptive buildings technology makes it faster and easier for clients to realize energy, carbon, and cost savings.

Infogrid will integrate Buildings IOT's automated demand management, advanced fault detection, and grid interactivity offerings into its product suite, creating a one-of-a-kind solution for customers at scale across their portfolios.

Infogrid, the building intelligence and analytics company leveraging AI and data to curb the impact of the global real estate sector on the planet, today announces its acquisition of Buildings IOT's market-leading adaptive buildings technology. This strategic move will enhance Infogrid's ability to deliver autonomous actions that optimize building efficiency and generate significant energy, carbon, and cost savings for clients at global scale, leading the industry in a transition from pure analytics to genuine building automation.

The commercial real estate landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by the need to meet stringent net zero targets, increased regulation, fluctuating electricity costs and grid conditions, and changing patterns in space usage as the world embraces hybrid working. Adding to these pressures are widespread workforce shortages in skilled building engineering staff, making the integration of automation and AI into building operations more critical than ever.

Infogrid and Buildings IOT have long shared a vision of transforming building operations through data and automation. The unique combination of their technologies will provide a significant advantage to real estate and facilities management organizations navigating current market dynamics. The addition of Buildings IOT's automated demand management, advanced fault detection and diagnostics, and grid-interactive capabilities will strengthen Infogrid's suite of energy analytics products, helping building owners and operators ensure their properties are operating at peak efficiency by proactively incorporating grid conditions and automating consumption- and demand-reducing measures. These innovations enable clients to see quicker time-to-value, maximize energy and carbon reductions while optimizing for costs and comfort, and mitigate operating expenses all while doing more with less.

Infogrid CEO Kate Henningsen said, "This technology acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our mission to transform the built environment with technology that is as good for the planet as it is for the bottom line. By integrating Buildings IOT's adaptive buildings capabilities with Infogrid's suite of energy data and analytics tools, we can offer our clients unprecedented capabilities in automation that help them realize energy, carbon and cost savings faster and more easily than ever before. The combined technology represents a new milestone for real estate and facilities teams seeking to reduce their environmental impact and operating budgets at scale."

"Buildings IOT was founded with the mission to revolutionize the way buildings operate," added Buildings IOT CEO Brian Turner. "Combining the Infogrid and Buildings IOT technologies will be essential in aiding the built environment's shift to low carbon and making significant strides towards decarbonizing operations."

12 members of Buildings IOT's US- and Canada-based team will join Infogrid as part of the acquisition as Infogrid looks to incorporate the Buildings IOT solution into its technology stack. Infogrid will maintain its corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C. and London.

To learn more about the services on offer, visit www.infogrid.io and www.buildingsiot.com.

About Infogrid:

Infogrid is a data and analytics company on a mission to make every building smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Recently ranked in the top 10 tech companies leading the charge on climate action, it offers an AI-powered suite of products that empower real estate teams to reduce costs, decrease time spent on routine work, and find and act on opportunities to save energy and carbon. Discover how Infogrid's solutions can unlock the potential of your assets and accelerate the transition to net zero. Visit us at www.infogrid.io to learn more.

