New alliance aims to address the largest burden on our healthcare system through enhanced biosensing and connected health solutions

B-Secur, a leader in advanced biosensing technology, and FIRMINIQ, a software product development company specializing in connected health, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming cardiovascular health management globally.

By integrating B-Secur's enhanced ECG software with FIRMINIQ's cutting-edge connected health solutions, this collaboration will empower healthcare providers in the effective prevention, diagnosis, and management of heart-related chronic diseases. Additionally, B-Secur's technology can extend these ECG-based insights to wearables and sports tech, broadening the scope of heart health monitoring to include fitness and wellness applications.

Cardiac health is the largest cost burden on the healthcare system and is projected to increase from 2.7% of the U.S. GDP to 4.6% over the next 30 years, according to a recent study*. B-Secur and FIRMINIQ's joint offering looks to address this growing challenge by delivering solutions that not only improve patient outcomes but also drive significant cost efficiencies. By enabling earlier detection and more personalized care, these innovations have the potential to reduce the economic strain on healthcare systems.

"Teaming up with B-Secur allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in connected health," said Deepesh Goel, CEO of FIRMINIQ. "Our combined expertise will enable healthcare providers to access critical real-time data, leading to more effective prevention, diagnosis, and management of cardiovascular diseases. We believe this partnership will set a new standard in patient-centric care, driving innovation that not only improves lives but also helps healthcare organizations operate more efficiently and effectively."

"Our new alliance with FIRMINIQ represents a significant leap forward in how we approach cardiovascular health management," said Brian Pitstick, CCO of B-Secur. "By combining our ECG technology with FIRMINIQ's innovative connected health solutions, we are enhancing the accuracy of heart disease detection while enabling healthcare providers to deliver more efficient, personalized, and proactive care. We are deeply committed to using cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall burden on healthcare systems worldwide."

Dhruv S. Kazi, Mitchell S.V. Elkind, Anne Deutsch, et al. Forecasting the Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in the United States Through 2050: A Presidential Advisory from the American Heart Association, Circulation (2024), DOI 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001258, https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001258

About B-Secur

B-Secur, an advanced biosensing technology company with AI-powered electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions, is enabling a new level of care and creating new growth for partners in the health and wellness markets with its on-device and cloud applications. With decades of deep R&D in ECG analysis and front-end design, B-Secur is a leading expert and innovator in noise and artefact detection and reduction, and with its proprietary signal processing provides medical-grade ECG data and enables faster, more confident diagnosis and better patient care.

B-Secur is committed to continuously innovate preventive and proactive health management technologies. It is a privately held company with teams in the United States and headquartered in the United Kingdom. B-Secur is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

About FIRMINIQ

FIRMINIQ is a trusted software product development company specializing in connected health. With a proven track record of delivering successful health tech solutions, FIRMINIQ collaborates with clients to accelerate their time-to-market and drive revenue growth. Innovation in advanced RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) telemedicine solution, deep expertise across the entire product lifecycle, along with a customer-centric approach, makes FIRMINIQ a reliable tech partner for global businesses.

