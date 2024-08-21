Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4008 | ISIN: EU000000EZB0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2024 14:58 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LaPresse interviewed Professor Celotto on August 19th. On the Premiership issue he said: "Governments like Draghi's and Conte's would not be possible"

ROME, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with LaPresse on August 19th, Professor Celotto spoke about the pros and cons of the constitutional reform promoted by the Meloni government.

The so-called premiership is one of the key constitutional reforms the Meloni government is focused on. Speaking to LaPresse, Alfonso Celotto, a lawyer and professor of Constitutional Law at the Roma Tre University, discusses the pros and cons of a reform that would radically alter the relationship between national political power and voters.

"Certainly, on paper, as the premiership reform is written, it removes a power from the President of the Republic, specifically the power to choose the Prime Minister," Celotto explains. "In 2018, the elections were partially won by Di Maio and partially by the center-right, but Giuseppe Conte was chosen. This would no longer be possible. The first Prime Minister under the premiership system would be chosen by the voters; as for the second, because only two governments would be allowed per legislative term, it would have to be someone from within the majority and the Parliament. This would have excluded someone like Draghi, who was a technocrat, and Conte, who was not a member of Parliament."

Finding a compromise between government stability and representation in the eyes of voters is not simple. "Since 2018, we've seen all types of governments of all colors, almost every possible combination," the professor continues. "So, it would probably better reflect the will of the voters to have a government aligned with the majority's vote. Or is it more a question of balancing the parliamentary system, where we still seek a government, as was done in 1994 when Berlusconi's government fell, and instead of holding elections, Dini was chosen? It's typical of the parliamentary system to try to form a new government. But moving towards a premiership would make the system more similar to that of a mayor or a regional president, where if the elected leader is removed, new elections are held."

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52e5d245-c231-4d6b-8297-4d68f3ab485d


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.