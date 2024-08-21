Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A4098M | ISIN: CA37962L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: Q3J
Frankfurt
21.08.24
08:14 Uhr
0,202 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Global Uranium Corp. Announces New CEO Ungad Chadda

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC PINK: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") announces Ungad Chadda as new CEO, effective immediately. Mr. John Kim has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Chadda is an experienced capital markets regulator and financial services executive having previously worked at TMX Group, the parent company of Toronto Stock Exchange. At TMX Group, Mr. Chadda was responsible for building and maintaining the investor base as well as supporting its public interest mandate and strategies to grow as a company. During his tenure at TMX Group, Mr. Chadda held progressively senior roles, including Director of Listings, TSX Venture Exchange; Chief Operating Officer, TSX Venture Exchange; Vice President, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange; President, Toronto Stock Exchange; CFO of TSX Trust; and SVP, Head of Enterprise Corporate Strategy and External Affairs, TMX Group. Mr. Chadda attended McMaster University, where he received an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in 1994, and received his Chartered Accountancy designation while working with Ernst and Young LLP in 1996. In 2019, Mr. Chadda completed the Director Education Course at the Rotman School of Management and was named valedictorian of the graduating class. In addition to his role with the Company, Mr. Chadda is currently the CEO and Director of Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. which is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company trading under the symbol "UIG".

"On behalf of management and the Board of Directors of the Company, I would like to thank John for his service as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company," said Mr. Eli Dusenbury, CFO of the Company and a member of the Company's Board of Directors. "Under John's leadership, the Company achieved several significant milestones, including the acquisition of Rare Earth Element Corp. and the concurrent listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. We are thrilled that John is remaining a part of the Board of Directors of the Company, in which role he will continue to provide advice and guidance to the Company moving forward."

"I am very excited to be joining the Company at this critical time in its development and look forward to working with the Board of Directors and management team to generate value for shareholders," said Mr. Chadda.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently has an interest in two uranium projects in Canada: the Northwest Athabasca Project in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has also entered into an agreement to acquire five other uranium projects in several regions of Wyoming, USA, including the Great Divide Basin District, the Gas Hills District and the Copper Mountain District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"S. John Kim"
S. John Kim
Director

604-359-1248
info@globaluranium.com


