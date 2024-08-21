Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), the makers of BolaWrap and the innovative public safety solutions platform, today reports that it has received a letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Q2 Form 10-Q"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



As previously disclosed, on April 18, 2024, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq notifying the Company that as it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company is not in compliance with the Listing Rule. Additionally, as previously disclosed, on May 17, 2024, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq notifying the Company that as it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2024, that the Company is not in compliance with the Listing Rule.

The Company previously submitted a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-K and Q1 Form 10-Q (the "Plan"), and Nasdaq granted an exception until August 30, 2024, to file the delinquent Form 10-K and Q1 Form 10-Q. Pursuant to the Notice, the Company is required to submit an update to the Plan to Nasdaq no later than September 3, 2024, to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirements. Nasdaq may grant the Company an additional exception of up to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the filing due date of the Form 10-K to file the Form 10-K, Q1 Form 10-Q and Q2 Form 10-Q, or until October 14, 2024, to regain compliance.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap's BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap's no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes. Saving lives with each wrap.

Wrap Reality, the Company's advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes. Building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap's Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic's efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters. Expediting justice with integrity.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Wrap's headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.

