Sabre Corporation: Sabre signs long-term distribution agreement with Delta Air Lines

The multi-year agreement demonstrates the value of Sabre's distribution channel and both companies' commitment to work together on New Distribution Capability (NDC)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has finalized a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Delta Air Lines. The long-term agreement enables Sabre-connected travel agents to access both traditional EDIFACT and New Distribution Capability (NDC) content, enhancing their ability to provide comprehensive travel offers to their customers. Earlier this year, Delta announced details of its selling and servicing transformation, which includes NDC. Sabre and the airline will collaborate on the integration of NDC content into Sabre's travel marketplace to support this strategy.

The renewed agreement underscores a shared commitment to the third-party distribution ecosystem and collaborative retail innovation. Regardless of technology, Sabre-connected agencies can offer a rich array of travel choices, which will evolve to include additional price points and omnichannel servicing.

"We are pleased to extend our full content agreement and value-based commercial model with Sabre," said Jeff Lobl, Managing Director, Distribution Strategy and Agency Sales Programs for Delta Air Lines. "We look forward to collaborating with Sabre to make Delta's NDC technology solution available to all Sabre-connected travel agents to ensure that our customers receive the best possible travel experience tailored to their needs."

Both Delta Air Lines and Sabre are committed to fostering a travel marketplace that prioritizes innovation and flexibility. This renewed agreement reinforces both companies' shared vision for a future-proof, distribution landscape that accommodates various technologies and content types, and empowers a thriving travel ecosystem.

"Sabre is delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Delta Air Lines and to support their NDC journey," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer at Sabre Travel Solutions. "This agreement underscores our commitment to building a comprehensive travel marketplace that equips travel agents with the tools and content they need to excel in today's dynamic travel environment, including the ability to leverage the potential of NDC."

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today - empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in?Southlake,?Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit?www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays
[email protected]

Heidi Castle
[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Brian Roberts
[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

