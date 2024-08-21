Xiao-I Corporation to Change its ADS Ratio on August 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation ("Xiao-I" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIXI), a leading artificial intelligence company, today announces that the previously announced change of the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") to its ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.00005 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one ADS to one-third of an ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of one ADS to 3 ordinary shares will be effective on August 23, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Time) (the "Effective Date").

For the Company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-nine reverse ADS split. On the Effective Date, Holders of uncertificated ADSs in The Depository Trust Company (DTC) will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every nine (9) then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically at the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by Citibank, N.A., the depositary bank (the "Depositary"). The Company's ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "AIXI."

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the Depositary and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the Depositary. The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on the Company's underlying ordinary shares, and no ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS Ratio will be equal to or greater than 9 times the ADS trading price before the change.

