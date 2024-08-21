Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber Set to Unveil Premier Theater Series Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, will launch its newest flagship home theater projectors at its first in-person event in Europe during IFA Berlin 2024. This groundbreaking launch will take place on Wednesday, September 4th, at 3 PM in the Hong Kong Room, Messe Berlin, Germany.

Yaber Product Launch Event 2024

In line with this year's IFA theme, "Innovating the Future," Yaber's launch event is themed on "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect," which also serves as its slogan. This theme showcases Yaber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, and delivering exceptional home entertainment experiences. The new projector is the peak of Yaber's current practice of "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect".

Attendees will witness the official unveiling of Yaber's new flagship projector and experience its exceptional capabilities firsthand. Join us at the press conference to see the new projectors in action. For more information, please contact media@yaber.com.

Yaber LOGO

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence. For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485402/Yaber_Product_Launch_Event_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-set-to-unveil-premier-theater-series-projectors-at-ifa-berlin-2024-302227304.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.