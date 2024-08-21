Lippincott Client Cases for Clinical Judgment sparks clinical competency and thinking skills of nursing students

Wolters Kluwer Health continues to bridge the academic-to-practice readiness gap for nurses with the introduction of Lippincott Client Cases for Clinical Judgment. The innovative tool enhances nursing education by integrating realistic, brief, and complex patient scenarios, thereby fostering clinical competency and critical thinking in nursing students. This is the latest solution to be added to the Lippincott Partnership for Nursing Education and Testing family of offerings for pre-licensure nursing education programs.

"Case-based learning is vital in establishing connections between theoretical knowledge and real life practice, which will empower nursing students to become more clinically confident and ultimately improve patient safety," said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning Practice. "These tools introduce students to a variety of diverse and multifactorial patients that they will encounter in practice not only helping ready students for the NCLEX, but also better preparing early career nurses to meet the demands of the field."

Easy integration into class curriculum

Lippincott Client Cases for Clinical Judgment is purpose built to develop the clinical judgment mindset of students, while making it easy for educators to assign practice with realistic patient cases. Intended for cross-curricular applications in every course area, the offering allows faculty to add engaging competency-based learning strategies to classes for clinical reasoning skill training. Nurse educators can expand students' exposure to clinical reasoning through frequent practice of patient-centered care activities that stimulate critical thinking, enabling students to safely navigate the complexities of diverse patient situations. Additionally, the solution integrates with most campus Learning Management Systems (LMSs) and is assignable with other Lippincott products in one platform for instructors and students.

"Lippincott Client Cases for Clinical Judgment shifts the focus from abstract concepts and conditions to real-world patient scenarios that reflect the complexity of modern nursing, highlighting the importance of providing compassionate, safe, and high-quality care for patients," said Amy Walker, PHD, RN, Professor at Seattle University's School of Nursing. "Our students love it because it helps them understand the learning material and different aspects of their future nursing role better. The offering is a gamechanger for bridging the nurse education-practice gap and improving new graduates' practice readiness and clinical reasoning skills."

Building clinical competence and confidence of nursing students

Boasting an extensive collection of over 300 patient scenarios across 17 hospital units and more than 2,700 Next-Generation National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) style questions based on nurse educators' experiences, Lippincott Client Cases for Clinical Judgment broadens students' exposure to complex patient care scenarios that go beyond a single-disease condition.

Case-based learning in nursing education provides a solid foundation for action-oriented learning methods found in virtual or screen-based simulations ultimately supporting competency-based education and preparing early career nurses to meet the demands of the field. Students will also use an evolving EHR tool within these cases to enhance the real-life experience and knowledge application needed when transitioning to patient care. Nurse educators can leverage the solution to expand their students' experiences in clinical practice situations while also building a learning remediation strategy with feedback and rationales.

