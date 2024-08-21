ETHOS Event Collective Appoints Donna Murray as General Manager in Las Vegas, Showcasing a New Side of the Iconic Destination

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / ETHOS Event Collective is proud to announce that Donna Murray has been appointed as the new General Manager for its Las Vegas operations. With her extensive experience and strong ties to the community, Donna is set to unveil a sophisticated side of Las Vegas that extends well beyond the usual entertainment scene. Her leadership marks a new chapter in ETHOS's commitment to providing clients with extraordinary and thoughtfully curated experiences in this iconic destination.









Redefining the Las Vegas Experience

Donna Murray's journey in Las Vegas spans over two decades, during which she cultivated an intimate understanding of the city's most exclusive offerings. Her new role emphasizes ETHOS's dedication to delivering memorable events aligned with their clients' values and aspirations. With Donna at the helm, ETHOS will craft events that reveal the refined and luxurious side of Las Vegas, far removed from the conventional party-centric image.

"I'm honored to take on this new role with ETHOS Event Collective," said Donna Murray. "Our aim is to challenge the outdated perception of Las Vegas and showcase the city's incredible array of high-end experiences, from gourmet dining and exclusive VIP tours to serene spa retreats and desert adventures. We're here to exceed expectations and create events that are as unique as they are meaningful."

Launching the Passion Project: Building Stronger Community Connections

In line with Donna's promotion, ETHOS Event Collective has launched the Passion Project Initiative across all its destinations. This new initiative is designed to deepen engagement with local communities through strategic partnerships with four key nonprofit organizations:

Goodie Two Shoes : Providing essential footwear and socks to children in need, helping them build confidence and self-esteem.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission : Offering shelter, meals, and long-term recovery programs to the homeless and those in crisis.

Three Square : As the region's leading food bank, Three Square fights hunger by providing meals to food-insecure residents across Southern Nevada.

Project 150: Supporting high school students who are homeless or otherwise disadvantaged, ensuring they have the resources to succeed academically and personally.

Through this initiative, ETHOS is empowering clients to positively impact the Las Vegas community. By involving these nonprofits in event programs and organizing quarterly volunteer opportunities, ETHOS, and its clients can contribute to meaningful causes that resonate within the local community.

Discovering Las Vegas's Hidden Luxuries

Las Vegas may be famous for its bright lights and entertainment, but there is so much more to discover. ETHOS Event Collective focuses on creating events that highlight the city's luxurious and often overlooked experiences. Whether it's enjoying a bespoke VIP dining experience, exploring the desert in an eco-friendly vehicle, or unwinding at a world-class spa, ETHOS ensures that each event captures the elegance and charm of Las Vegas beyond the typical tourist attractions.

Sustainable and Purpose-Driven Events

ETHOS Event Collective is dedicated to sustainability and purpose-driven event planning. From utilizing electric transportation to sourcing local, organic ingredients for catering, ETHOS incorporates eco-friendly practices into every aspect of its events. Collaborations with environmental groups allow clients to participate in team-building activities that promote sustainability and strengthen their connection to the local environment.

Creating Lasting Impressions

With Donna Murray's leadership and the introduction of the Passion Project Initiative, ETHOS Event Collective is poised to create exceptional events that showcase the best of Las Vegas and make a lasting impact on the community. Clients can trust ETHOS to deliver experiences that are luxurious, meaningful, and aligned with their corporate values.

For more information about ETHOS Event Collective and its services in Las Vegas, please visit LAS VEGAS| ETHOS (ethoseventcollective.com).

About ETHOS Event Collective:

ETHOS Event Collective is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.

