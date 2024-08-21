

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices continued their declining trend in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 1.9 percent decrease in June. Prices have been rising since June 2023.



Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply declined the most, by 13.0 percent annually in July, and those for mining and quarrying dropped by 3.3 percent.



Domestic market prices were 5.3 percent lower compared to last year, and foreign market prices decreased by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices edged down by 0.2 percent in July.



